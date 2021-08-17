checkAd

General Mills Uses New Data to Launch ‘Good Is Good Enough’ Campaign to Remove Parental Guilt Associated With Nutritious Eating

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

The definition of “perfect eating” has become misinformed over the years. It’s important that people understand nutrient-dense eating can – and should – include food that is accessible and affordable to all. According to new survey results from General Mills Big G Cereals, many parents and caregivers put a lot of pressure on themselves and feel that it is their responsibility to ensure their children eat a balanced diet1. Nutrition can seem challenging when factoring in cost, time and taste the whole family will enjoy. But sometimes a nutrient-dense option may also be the easiest one for a family – a bowl of cereal.

For many parents, nutritious may mean attempting to provide a homemade breakfast, as those are perceived by nearly eight in 10 (77%) of parents with children under 18 to provide more nutrients than convenience foods1. In reality, a bowl of cereal is hard to beat when it comes to nutrient density, and few other breakfast foods offer the same mix of essential nutrients found in cereal. In fact, research shows, people who skip breakfast don’t make up these nutrients in other parts of their day, resulting in nutrient gaps and poorer diet quality2.

“Good nutrition does not have to be hard and should fit within what one can afford, access and enjoys eating,” said Amy Cohn, Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Lead at General Mills. “Many cereals are filled with essential nutrients, like fiber, vitamins, and minerals, along with whole grain, to help support growing kids. Ultimately, it’s important to teach kids to have a positive relationship with all foods so they grow into adults who value their mental and physical health, while still enjoying foods they love – the core of our platform: Good is Good Enough.”

As the world has changed the last eighteen months, families have had to change with it. While they spent more time together during the pandemic and rediscovered the heart of the home is the kitchen, the need for convenience, affordability and accessibility remains. 60% of parents agree that social media puts additional pressure on them to be the “best,” with roughly a third (34%) agreeing that images of “perfect” family meals on social media make them feel guilty about what their family eats1.

But not every meal needs to be photo-worthy or perfect – many times a bowl of cereal as part of a complete breakfast does the trick. With nutrient-dense options from General Mills Big G Cereals like Cheerios, Fiber One, Chex, and others, prove that it can be easy to give kids a good breakfast.

“The quest for ‘perfect’ eating has made the pendulum swing a bit too far, vilifying certain foods and creating unintended negative consequences. As a Registered Dietitian and new mom, I know how important it is to serve foods that are not only nutritious, but taste great too,” said Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, MS, RD. “Including General Mills Big G Cereals at breakfast is an easy way to help give your kids nutrients they need, while giving yourself a break during hectic mornings. Parenting is hard enough as it is; we shouldn’t make things more challenging!”

For more information on Big G Cereals, head to www.generalmills.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

1 YouGov conducted a survey among U.S. adults with children under 18 years of age. A total of 1,015 responses were collected and the survey was fielded between July 1st and July 8th, 2021. Data have been weighted and are representative of US parents with children under 18.

2 Marissa Fanelli, S. (2020). Skipping breakfast is associated with nutrient gaps and poorer diet quality among adults in the United States. https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/proceedings-of-the-nutrition-s ...

General Mills Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: General Mills - GIS
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

General Mills Uses New Data to Launch ‘Good Is Good Enough’ Campaign to Remove Parental Guilt Associated With Nutritious Eating The definition of “perfect eating” has become misinformed over the years. It’s important that people understand nutrient-dense eating can – and should – include food that is accessible and affordable to all. According to new survey results from …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Maximale Dividende im Fokus: Was wäre bei General Mills drin?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
11.08.21Ich bin mir sicher: Diese Top-Aktien habe ich auch in 30 Jahren noch im Depot!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.08.21Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Celebrating Some of its Biggest Fans – Teens – with Exclusive Access to Free Cereal and More Goodies Delivered to their Door
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Pillsbury Serves Up Six New Easy-to-Make Products, Including Monkey Bread and Mini Cinni Stix
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Diese Dividendenaktie hat mir gerade 29,15 Euro Dividende gezahlt: Es könnte mehr werden
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.07.21Wie lange dauert es bei der General-Mills-Aktie, bis du dein Geld mit Dividenden wieder zurückhast?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.07.21Totino’s and FaZe Clan Announce Partnership with New Content Series Hosted by Lil Yachty
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21General Mills-Aktie: Buy a Dip?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
19.07.21Oui by Yoplait Teams up with essie and Actress Busy Philipps to Encourage People to Prioritize Self Care with Introduction of OuiFresh Kits
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten