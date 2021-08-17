Reflect Scientific Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financials
OREM, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries,
today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
Mr. Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., commented, “Revenues were up second quarter year over year, we kept expenses under control, and our R&D budget has done its job creating new cryogenic products for the marketplace. Our cash position has increased, and spending on R&D is down, giving Reflect the ability to invest in new marketing and sale programs. The pandemic has caused some shipping issues; however, we have addressed them head-on. I am pleased with our second quarter performance.”
The following unaudited table summarizes revenue, cost of goods sold, and operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:
|
Three Months
Ended June
30, 2021
|
Three Months
Ended June
30, 2020
|
Increase
(Decrease)
|Revenue
|$
|707,133
|$
|502,906
|$
|204,227
|Cost of Goods Sold
|235,179
|122,538
|112,641
|Gross Profit
|471,954
|380,368
|91,586
|Operating expenses:
|Salaries and wages
|146,116
|212,119
|(66,003
|)
|Research and development expense
|19,456
|76,772
|(57,316
|)
|General and administrative expense
|133,601
|116,920
|16,681
|Total operating expenses
|301,173
|405,811
|(104,638
|)
|Income (loss) from operations
|170,781
|(25,443
|)
|196,224
|Other income (expense)
|-
|(11
|)
|11
|Net income (loss)
|$
|170,781
|$
|(25,454
|)
|$
|196,235
About Reflect Scientific, Inc.
0 Kommentare