Reflect Scientific Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financials

OREM, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.



Mr. Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., commented, “Revenues were up second quarter year over year, we kept expenses under control, and our R&D budget has done its job creating new cryogenic products for the marketplace. Our cash position has increased, and spending on R&D is down, giving Reflect the ability to invest in new marketing and sale programs. The pandemic has caused some shipping issues; however, we have addressed them head-on. I am pleased with our second quarter performance.”