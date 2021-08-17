checkAd

Reflect Scientific Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

OREM, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Mr. Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., commented, “Revenues were up second quarter year over year, we kept expenses under control, and our R&D budget has done its job creating new cryogenic products for the marketplace. Our cash position has increased, and spending on R&D is down, giving Reflect the ability to invest in new marketing and sale programs. The pandemic has caused some shipping issues; however, we have addressed them head-on. I am pleased with our second quarter performance.”

The following unaudited table summarizes revenue, cost of goods sold, and operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

                 
  Three Months
Ended June
30, 2021 		Three Months
Ended June
30, 2020 		Increase
(Decrease)
Revenue $ 707,133 $ 502,906   $ 204,227  
Cost of Goods Sold   235,179   122,538     112,641  
Gross Profit   471,954   380,368     91,586  
Operating expenses:                
Salaries and wages   146,116   212,119     (66,003 )
Research and development expense   19,456   76,772     (57,316 )
General and administrative expense   133,601   116,920     16,681  
Total operating expenses   301,173   405,811     (104,638 )
                 
Income (loss) from operations   170,781   (25,443   196,224  
                 
Other income (expense)   -   (11 )   11  
                 
Net income (loss) $ 170,781 $ (25,454 $ 196,235  
                 

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reflect Scientific Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financials OREM, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, today announced financial results for the second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 per Share; Announces ...
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board