checkAd

Aequus and reVision to Collaborate on Stargardt Disease Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Aequus Gains Option for North American Commercial Rights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus”) and reVision Therapeutics, Inc. (“reVision”) announce a collaboration on the development of a therapy for Stargardt disease. Aequus is a specialty pharmaceutical company with multiple commercial eye care products and reVision is a privately-held, biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare ocular diseases. The agreement allows Aequus the option to acquire North American commercial rights to REV-0100, reVision’s proprietary Stargardt disease program.

Stargardt disease is a devastating genetic disorder that affects central vision in children and adults, often leading to blindness. There are currently no approved treatment options. REV-0100 is based on important discovery research from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City that shows REV-0100 can reduce elevated levels of toxic lipid material called lipofuscin in pre-clinical studies. reVision is thus poised to demonstrate the benefit of reducing levels of lipofuscin to alter the course of Stargardt disease progression.

“We are excited to partner with Aequus, an established commercial ophthalmics company, to continue developing REV-0100 for Stargardt disease,” said Paul Fehlner, reVision’s co-founder and President. “We believe that the existing efficacy data in animal models of Stargardt disease and established safety profile of the REV-0100 drug substance provide real hope for Stargardt disease patients who presently have no approved therapeutic options.”

The US Food and Drug Administration has already designated REV-0100 as an Orphan Drug and a Rare Pediatric Disease Drug for the treatment of Stargardt disease. These designations support accelerated development of REV-0100, expediting review and evaluation amongst other benefits, including Orphan Drug market exclusivity upon successful program completion. In addition, the drug substance has an established safety profile and is manufactured to GMP standards, potentially reducing safety risk and shortening the development timeline.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aequus and reVision to Collaborate on Stargardt Disease Program Aequus Gains Option for North American Commercial RightsVANCOUVER, British Columbia and RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus”) and reVision Therapeutics, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 per Share; Announces ...
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board