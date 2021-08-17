Aequus and reVision to Collaborate on Stargardt Disease Program

Aequus Gains Option for North American Commercial Rights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus”) and reVision Therapeutics, Inc. (“reVision”) announce a collaboration on the development of a therapy for Stargardt disease. Aequus is a specialty pharmaceutical company with multiple commercial eye care products and reVision is a privately-held, biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare ocular diseases. The agreement allows Aequus the option to acquire North American commercial rights to REV-0100, reVision’s proprietary Stargardt disease program.



Stargardt disease is a devastating genetic disorder that affects central vision in children and adults, often leading to blindness. There are currently no approved treatment options. REV-0100 is based on important discovery research from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City that shows REV-0100 can reduce elevated levels of toxic lipid material called lipofuscin in pre-clinical studies. reVision is thus poised to demonstrate the benefit of reducing levels of lipofuscin to alter the course of Stargardt disease progression.

“We are excited to partner with Aequus, an established commercial ophthalmics company, to continue developing REV-0100 for Stargardt disease,” said Paul Fehlner, reVision’s co-founder and President. “We believe that the existing efficacy data in animal models of Stargardt disease and established safety profile of the REV-0100 drug substance provide real hope for Stargardt disease patients who presently have no approved therapeutic options.”

The US Food and Drug Administration has already designated REV-0100 as an Orphan Drug and a Rare Pediatric Disease Drug for the treatment of Stargardt disease. These designations support accelerated development of REV-0100, expediting review and evaluation amongst other benefits, including Orphan Drug market exclusivity upon successful program completion. In addition, the drug substance has an established safety profile and is manufactured to GMP standards, potentially reducing safety risk and shortening the development timeline.