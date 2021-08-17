checkAd

Splash Beverage Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Robust Revenue Growth Q-over-Q and Year-over-Year

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced the filing of its second quarter 2021 Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 16, 2021.

Highlights from the report include:

  • Uplisted to NYSE American & Closed on approximately $15 Million Gross Proceeds Capital Raise

In June, Splash Beverage Group uplisted to the NYSE American stock exchange and closed on an underwritten public offering of 3.75 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 3.75 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share and accompanying warrant. The warrants which trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “SBEV WS” have an exercise price of $4.60 per share and expire five years from issuance. With gross proceeds of approximately $15 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, the Company now has funding for the next 12 months of operations, and therefore no longer has a growing concern risk.

  • Robust Quarter-over-Quarter Revenue Growth with ~700% Year-Over-Year

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, were $3,287,760, an increase of $870,059 or 36% over the prior quarter ended March 30, 2021. Q2 2021 revenues increased by 696% or $2,875,031 from $412,729 in Q2 2020. 

  • >900% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in First Six Months

Revenues in the first six months of 2021 grew to $5,426,684, an increase of $4,902,132 or 934% over $524,732 in the first six months of 2020.

“We’re seeing market penetration and growth across all of our brands and expect continued robust revenue increases through the end of 2021 and beyond. We reiterate our previous revenue guidance for 2021 of $15.97 million, a four-fold increase over 2020. With a strong balance sheet and our NYSE uplisting, Splash Beverage group achieved significant milestones in the second quarter which serve as a solid base for future growth,” stated Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash.

The full 10-Q Quarterly Report can be found here: https://bit.ly/3xRMJgQ

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev 

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Contact Information:

Splashbeveragegroup.com

info@splashbeveragegroup.com

954-745-5815

SOURCE: Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Splash Beverage Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Robust Revenue Growth Q-over-Q and Year-over-YearFort Lauderdale, Florida, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 per Share; Announces ...
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board