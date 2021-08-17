Infinera Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth in New Era of Open Optical Networking

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) today announced new executive appointments to strengthen its leadership team as it further aligns its business to maximize market opportunities in the new era of open optical networking.



“The shift to open optical networks represents an unprecedented opportunity for Infinera with our differentiated, high-performance solutions and vertically integrated capabilities,” said David Heard, Infinera CEO. “I’m thrilled to welcome these talented industry veterans to our team as we strategically align the organization to scale and accelerate toward the next phase of Infinera’s growth and innovation.”