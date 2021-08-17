checkAd

DarkPulse Inc, CEO Discusses Quarterly Highlights and Anticipated Revenues

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”), a technology-security company focused on laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, railroad, renewable energy, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, and mine safety has issued the following update from our CEO.

An update to Shareholders from the Chairman and CEO of DarkPulse Inc.:

As Founder of DarkPulse, it is my great pleasure to once again address all of our shareholders in this Quarterly update as your Chairman and CEO.

On behalf of the entire DarkPulse team, it is my pleasure to review Q2 2021 accomplishments as well as our Q3 and Q4 2021 expectations.

As I have stated in my Shareholders Letter dated January 2021, when our company first entered the public market, it was put on what I believe to be the wrong course. The previous executive team brought on debt from multiple toxic lenders which caused an increase in the outstanding shares and downward pressure on our share price. While most companies would have performed a reverse split to counter this decrease in price, I decided not to perform such a maneuver and instead invested just over $107,000 of my own funds. I felt this was the right action to take in order to protect the early investors of DarkPulse.

One of my main focuses for 2021 was to work toward clearing out these toxic note holders as efficiently as possible while protecting our shareholders. To date, I am happy to report that the Company has cleared all but three remaining notes. The changes to the Company’s debt schedule does not reflect these updates in our recent Q2 filing but will show a significant improvement to our balance sheet in our Q3 filing.

To this end, the Company closed the acquisition of Optilan, a UK and Wales company which has expanded the Company’s global position in the communications, safety and infrastructure markets. This is acquisition is part of the Company’s accelerated entry into global infrastructure markets as discussed in my January 2021 Shareholders Letter. I expect that the addition of Optilan’s global operations will reflect positively in our Q3 financial statements continuing into Q4 and beyond as we accelerate global sales and significant contract wins via both teams.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DarkPulse Inc, CEO Discusses Quarterly Highlights and Anticipated Revenues NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”), a technology-security company focused on laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 per Share; Announces ...
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board