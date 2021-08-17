DarkPulse Inc, CEO Discusses Quarterly Highlights and Anticipated Revenues

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”), a technology-security company focused on laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, railroad, renewable energy, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, and mine safety has issued the following update from our CEO.

As Founder of DarkPulse, it is my great pleasure to once again address all of our shareholders in this Quarterly update as your Chairman and CEO.

On behalf of the entire DarkPulse team, it is my pleasure to review Q2 2021 accomplishments as well as our Q3 and Q4 2021 expectations.

As I have stated in my Shareholders Letter dated January 2021, when our company first entered the public market, it was put on what I believe to be the wrong course. The previous executive team brought on debt from multiple toxic lenders which caused an increase in the outstanding shares and downward pressure on our share price. While most companies would have performed a reverse split to counter this decrease in price, I decided not to perform such a maneuver and instead invested just over $107,000 of my own funds. I felt this was the right action to take in order to protect the early investors of DarkPulse.

One of my main focuses for 2021 was to work toward clearing out these toxic note holders as efficiently as possible while protecting our shareholders. To date, I am happy to report that the Company has cleared all but three remaining notes. The changes to the Company’s debt schedule does not reflect these updates in our recent Q2 filing but will show a significant improvement to our balance sheet in our Q3 filing.

To this end, the Company closed the acquisition of Optilan, a UK and Wales company which has expanded the Company’s global position in the communications, safety and infrastructure markets. This is acquisition is part of the Company’s accelerated entry into global infrastructure markets as discussed in my January 2021 Shareholders Letter. I expect that the addition of Optilan’s global operations will reflect positively in our Q3 financial statements continuing into Q4 and beyond as we accelerate global sales and significant contract wins via both teams.