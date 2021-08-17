OptimizeRx and Demandbase Form Exclusive Account-Based-Experience (ABX) Partnership — Delivering Industry’s Most Powerful ABX Solution for Life Sciences

The Companies’ combined point-of-care-engine creates an unmatched network of direct-to-physician digital interaction

ROCHESTER, Mich., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, and Demandbase, the B2B go-to-market leader, today announced an exclusive partnership to deliver the industry’s most extensive collection of point-of-care healthcare professional (HCP) digital engagement touchpoints, forming the most comprehensive account-based experience platform for life sciences.



Together, the companies represent the only point-of-care engine that combines the principles of account-based experience (ABX) with the nation’s largest network of HCP care delivery technology touchpoints.