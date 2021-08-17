checkAd

OptimizeRx and Demandbase Form Exclusive Account-Based-Experience (ABX) Partnership — Delivering Industry’s Most Powerful ABX Solution for Life Sciences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:00   

The Companies’ combined point-of-care-engine creates an unmatched network of direct-to-physician digital interaction

ROCHESTER, Mich., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, and Demandbase, the B2B go-to-market leader, today announced an exclusive partnership to deliver the industry’s most extensive collection of point-of-care healthcare professional (HCP) digital engagement touchpoints, forming the most comprehensive account-based experience platform for life sciences.

Together, the companies represent the only point-of-care engine that combines the principles of account-based experience (ABX) with the nation’s largest network of HCP care delivery technology touchpoints.

  1. OptimizeRx will leverage the Demandbase B2B Go-to-Market suite to further expand its omni-channel reach at the point-of-care within hundreds of new healthcare systems across the U.S.
  2. Complementary channel mix of the two companies' platforms creates an unmatched network of direct-to-physician digital touchpoints at the point-of-care.
  3. Life sciences can now leverage the unique combination of institutional and in-workflow behavioral data, including doctor-activity and patient access information to personalize support and engagement of providers and patients at all care milestones along the patient journey.
  4. The partnership enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to seamlessly craft tailored, account-based engagement experiences at the point-of-care for their most important customers.

Allison Metcalfe, Demandbase’s chief revenue officer noted, “We’ve marked significant increased demand in the pharmaceutical industry to create intelligent account-based experiences. Every account has a unique mix of patients and providers, so creating tailored experiences at-scale requires robust channels and data to be successful. Together, the Demandbase ABX platform and the OptimizeRx digital health and communications platform represent the most comprehensive solution for life sciences to implement their account-based and provider reach digital B2B strategies.

