Sera Prognostics’ PreTRM Test and Treat Strategy Benefits Demonstrated by Results of Prospective, Randomized Controlled Intervention Trial Evaluating Clinical Utility

Study demonstrates positive impact of the company’s PreTRM test and treat strategy on improving neonatal healthcare

  • NICU and total hospital length-of-stay in preemies reduced by more than 70%
  • Faster rate of discharge from the NICU for spontaneous preterm deliveries, any preterm deliveries, and all infant deliveries, respectively
  • Severe morbidity or newborn death reduced by 66% across all affected infants

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company, focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced the publication, in the American Journal of Perinatology (AJP), https://www.thieme-connect.com/products/ejournals/html/10.1055/s-0041- ... of results of the Prediction and Prevention of Preterm Birth (PREVENT-PTB) Study, a prospective, randomized controlled intervention trial conducted between May 2018 through February 2019. The purpose of the trial was to evaluate the impact on neonatal health and economics of applying the company’s PreTRM test to screen pregnant women for risk of spontaneous preterm birth (sPTB) and treating the women identified at higher risk with proactive interventions. Trial results showed that using PreTRM to identify and treat those with higher risk pregnancies proactively may lead to better neonatal outcomes.

“We are pleased with the results of this ground-breaking trial and thank the investigators and patients who participated in this study,” stated Gregory C. Critchfield, MD, MS, Chairman and CEO of Sera Prognostics. “This study is the first time that a prognostic biomarker blood test for preterm delivery risk has been evaluated for its potential impact on important outcomes of neonatal health that have large economic consequences. The study results show that promising improvements were obtained by using the PreTRM test to identify higher risk patients and to intervene more proactively in these pregnancies using well-understood interventions. We believe that these results show that more proactive treatment in patients whose elevated risks are real, but not readily apparent with current clinical methods, can make a positive difference in pregnancy.”

