Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Announces Participation in Bid for Israel’s Largest Health Care Provider

Claymont, Delaware, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCPink: GSPT), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai, has submitted a bid to provide its WorkForce Management (WFM) solution to the largest Health Care provider in Israel.

Bids were required to be submitted in Quarter 2 of 2021 with the scope of work consisting of a complete rebuild of the client’s call center. Bids were submitted by some of Israel’s major integrators in the field and include the latest call center technology in use today. The call center will accommodate approximately 1,500 Customer Service Representatives (CSR’s) and will be one of Israel’s largest call centers.

“Enigmai is well-positioned to provide the highest level of service and support for this type of call center,” said Ms. Eital Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development.

“If Enigmai wins the bid, its WFM software will be one of many new systems that will be implemented into this new, state-of-the-art call center.  This will enable the client to benefit from both the latest technology and the ability to better manage their employees’ schedules, which will result in financial savings,” added Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO of GSPT.

There is no set date published as to when the winning bid will be announced, but the Company is hopeful it will be before the end of 2021.

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009.  As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





