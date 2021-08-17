Oncocyte Launches First Real-World Evidence (RWE) Registry to Evaluate Biomarker Impact on Early-Stage Lung Cancer Treatment Decisions and Outcomes

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics company with the mission to provide clear insights that inform critical decisions in cancer treatment, announced today the launch of a nationwide, prospective, real-world (RW) registry for patients with potentially curable early-stage lung cancer. The study is entitled the Predictive Assay for Decision Making in Adjuvant Therapy (PADMA) Registry.

This registry was created to collect data that may demonstrate the impact of biomarker-guided treatment decisions on patients with completely resected stage I and IIA non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer across multiple academic and community cancer centers in the United States.

Biomarker tests are playing an increasingly important role in guiding cancer treatment. Previously in early-stage breast cancer, molecular assays have shown significant utility in successfully identifying patients who are at higher risk of recurrence and who may benefit most from additional treatment over standard care to increase their chance of cure. In lung cancer, Oncocyte’s DetermaRx identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who have a high risk of recurrence post-surgery, and who may benefit from standard of care adjuvant treatment, versus those would are likely cured from surgery alone and unlikely to benefit from additional therapy.

The PADMA Registry, which utilizes Oncocyte’s DetermaRxTM test, will be the first RW initiative to evaluate the use of biomarkers in early-stage lung cancer. Nationwide enrollment will allow for all eligible patients to participate in the study, even if they do not live near a major cancer center.

“A registry like PADMA is important to the early-stage lung cancer community because we know that the earlier a patient is diagnosed and prescribed the right treatment strategy, the better that patient’s long-term prognosis is likely to be,” said Corey Langer, MD, the principal investigator of PADMA and Director, Thoracic Oncology at Abramson Cancer and Professor of Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “Molecular tests like DetermaRxTM assess a patient’s risk of recurrence based on the biology of their individual tumor and thereby may provide more confidence for physicians in determining whether the use of additional therapy is potentially warranted in the adjuvant setting.”