1847 Holdings Reports $6.6M Revenue and $3.0M Net Income for Q2 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) (the “Company”), a publicly traded holding company platform that combines the attractive attributes of private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced its results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Revenue increased to $6.6 million, up 461% compared to Q2 2020

Positive net income from continuing operations of $3.0 million, up $3.7 million from a net loss of $0.7 million in Q2 2020

Shareholders’ equity increased to $9 million, up 181% from $3.2 million as of December 31, 2020



“We are thrilled to report a strong quarter of record performance,” commented Ellery W. Roberts, the CEO of 1847 Holdings. “We believe our current portfolio of holdings, combined with our growing pipeline of potential exciting deals, provides a formidable foundation from which we can fuel long-term shareholder value improvement.”

Financial Summary:

1847 Holdings’ total revenues were $6.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, up 461% compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The retail and appliances segment generates revenue through the sales of home furnishings, including appliances and related products. Revenues from the retail and appliances segment were $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $1.2 million for the period from May 29, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

The construction segment generates revenue through the construction and sale of custom cabinetry, including kitchen and bath cabinets, fireplace mantels and surrounds, entertainment systems and wall units, bookcases and office cabinets. Revenues from the construction segment were $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The automotive supplies segment generates revenue through the design, manufacture and sale of horn and safety products (electric, air, truck, marine, motorcycle and industrial equipment), including vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment and emergency vehicles. Revenues from the automotive supplies segment were $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.