checkAd

B2Digital Begins Major Geographic Expansion with Successful Night of Live MMA in Little Rock, AR

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

Tampa, FL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce a successful debut of B2 Fighting Series live MMA action in the state of Arkansas with B2FS 131 at the State House Convention Center in Little Rock, Arkansas this past Saturday.

Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, B2’s Matchmaker, commented: “The B2 Fighting Series rolled into town with our 18-wheeler and rocked Little Rock, Arkansas – a spectacular night of fights and future MMA stars. The co-main saw Brennan McKissick move to 2-0 as a pro with a second-round submission. Keep your eye on this kid. The main event was not only the fight of the night performance by both guys, but a crowd pleasing 3-rounder met with a standing ovation at the final bell. When the dust settled, the judges saw fit to award Christopher Solo Hatley Jr the victory by split decision over Edward Massey, giving Hatley win number 9 as a pro.”

B2FS 131 was the Company’s first event in Arkansas and Little Rock. The event hit the marks in terms of ticket sales, sponsorships, and crowd numbers to easily beat the Company’s long-term average results for a first-time event in a brand-new market.

The Company recently received its licensing for conducting events in Arkansas as part of a larger geographic expansion process. Management will share full details about this expansion process in the very near future.

“Little Rock is going to be a favorite spot for the B2FS – I can already tell,” stated B2Digital CEO, Greg P. Bell. “The atmosphere was electric, the fighters responded, we had a great time. Now that we have made our first mark, we look forward to many happy – and successful – returns to The Natural State. The overall trend for the B2 Fighting Series continues to be stellar. We look forward to continuing that trend in a few days as we return to Kentucky for B2FS 132.”

The B2 Fighting Series will be back in action this weekend (August 21) in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, for another hard-hitting Live MMA event. For those who missed out on Saturday’s live event in Little Rock, a replay is now available to watch on the B2 Fighting Series OTT Apps: Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

About B2Digital Inc.
 B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

B2Digital Begins Major Geographic Expansion with Successful Night of Live MMA in Little Rock, AR Tampa, FL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce a successful debut of B2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 per Share; Announces ...
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board