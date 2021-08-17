B2Digital Begins Major Geographic Expansion with Successful Night of Live MMA in Little Rock, AR

Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, B2’s Matchmaker, commented: “The B2 Fighting Series rolled into town with our 18-wheeler and rocked Little Rock, Arkansas – a spectacular night of fights and future MMA stars. The co-main saw Brennan McKissick move to 2-0 as a pro with a second-round submission. Keep your eye on this kid. The main event was not only the fight of the night performance by both guys, but a crowd pleasing 3-rounder met with a standing ovation at the final bell. When the dust settled, the judges saw fit to award Christopher Solo Hatley Jr the victory by split decision over Edward Massey, giving Hatley win number 9 as a pro.”

Tampa, FL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce a successful debut of B2 Fighting Series live MMA action in the state of Arkansas with B2FS 131 at the State House Convention Center in Little Rock, Arkansas this past Saturday.

B2FS 131 was the Company’s first event in Arkansas and Little Rock. The event hit the marks in terms of ticket sales, sponsorships, and crowd numbers to easily beat the Company’s long-term average results for a first-time event in a brand-new market.

The Company recently received its licensing for conducting events in Arkansas as part of a larger geographic expansion process. Management will share full details about this expansion process in the very near future.

“Little Rock is going to be a favorite spot for the B2FS – I can already tell,” stated B2Digital CEO, Greg P. Bell. “The atmosphere was electric, the fighters responded, we had a great time. Now that we have made our first mark, we look forward to many happy – and successful – returns to The Natural State. The overall trend for the B2 Fighting Series continues to be stellar. We look forward to continuing that trend in a few days as we return to Kentucky for B2FS 132.”

The B2 Fighting Series will be back in action this weekend (August 21) in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, for another hard-hitting Live MMA event. For those who missed out on Saturday’s live event in Little Rock, a replay is now available to watch on the B2 Fighting Series OTT Apps: Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

About B2Digital Inc.

B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.