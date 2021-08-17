checkAd

Momentive launches Workplace Equity IQ to help companies measure DEI like it matters—and take action on the insights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:00   

New software-backed-services offering empowers customers like Headspace and Chime to identify DEI smoke points and chart a course to solving them

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, today announced the launch of Workplace Equity IQ, a solution that pairs the company’s AI-powered employee engagement solution with specialized professional services from Momentive DEI experts. With Workplace Equity IQ, customers like Headspace and Chime will go beyond merely tracking the representation of diverse groups to truly understand the beliefs and experiences of employees across intersectional identities and use that information to inform their DEI roadmap and HR strategy.

Workplace Equity IQ leverages the Momentive agile experience platform and in-house specialized consulting. The solution helps companies circulate employee engagement studies that navigate sensitive DEI topics to gain a deeper, more realistic understanding of inclusion, safety, trust, and experiences of bias among employees, all while being mindful of employee sensitivity and confidentiality. Momentive DEI experts will layer the findings with data from HR information systems (HRIS) to build a clear, visual understanding of employee experience today and deliver a customized strategy for closing gaps based on decades of DEI expertise.

“Everyone wants to address these issues, but the reality of inequity is often centered around specific and nuanced behaviors, language, culture, and experiences that range from macroaggressions to microaggressions, and everything in between,” says Antoine Andrews, Chief Diversity & Social Impact Officer at Momentive, who has two decades of experience leading DEI teams at companies like ​​Gap Inc., Symantec, and Nike. “Getting the truth in a way that includes intersectionality is no easy task, and people are anxious about getting it wrong. That’s why we designed Workplace Equity IQ to support customers in getting the right data analyzed in the right way, with expert guidance to help refine your roadmap and strategy for the future.”

Last year’s widespread protests against racism prompted countless organizations to make public commitments to diversity and equitable treatment for all employees, and the pandemic has highlighted continued, glaring inequities that organizations must still acknowledge and address across the entire employee experience. Against this backdrop, Momentive grew its Social Impact team to include Andrews and Living Corporate founder and CEO Zach Nunn—respected DEI experts with a deep understanding of the challenges employees experience and the intersecting factors that lead to disengagement, attrition, and PR crises. Together with the Momentive product, engineering, and professional services teams, Andrews and Nunn led the development of Workplace Equity IQ to help companies get smarter about DEI and create better workplaces for people of all backgrounds.

