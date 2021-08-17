checkAd

HUMBL Welcomes Robert Cornish as Sr. Technology Advisor

San Diego, California, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) is proud to announce that Robert Cornish has joined HUMBL as its new Sr. Advisor, Technology.

Rob most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Gemini, where he was broadly responsible for all aspects of technology, including technology vision, roadmap, delivery and operations across the organization. While at Gemini, he helped build and support the global digital asset exchange, NFT marketplace, and Gemini Custody as well as launch Gemini Dollar (GUSD) stablecoin, Gemini mobile, ActiveTrader trading application, Gemini Clearing, Gemini Pay and Gemini Earn products.

Before joining Gemini, Rob was Chief Information Officer of the NewYork Stock Exchange (NYSE). Reporting directly to the NYSE President, Rob served as the information and technology leader for the NYSE, which accommodates more than 2,800 publicly traded companies and over 1.5 billion shares traded per day on its platform. While at NYSE, he helped launch multiple exchanges on their latest technology platform as well as assisted in acquisition of the National Stock Exchange (NSX) and the Chicago Stock Exchange (CSX).

Prior to NYSE, Rob worked at the International Securities Exchange for 17 years where he helped launch the Exchange and build the software development team. He expanded his technology management over the years to span across all of technology to become the Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at the International Securities Exchange. During this time he also became an advisor to the Options Clearing Corporations (OCC) Board of Directors’ Technology Committee and a member of the Financial Services Information and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) and Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council (FSSCC).

Earlier in his career, Rob worked as a Software Development Consultant and held various development and management consulting positions.

Rob’s global leadership experience in both digital assets and the traditional, financial markets makes him the perfect technology advisor for us,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We look forward to learning from him as we build the HUMBL platform for customers.”

About HUMBL

HUMBL is an early stage, financial technology company. HUMBL is working to deliver Mobile Payments, Tickets, NFTs and Digital Assets into a seamless platform on the blockchain.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

PR@HUMBLPay.com





Disclaimer

