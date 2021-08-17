checkAd

Study Finds 65% of Workers Would Give Up Bonuses, Vacation, and Flexible Hours for Better Healthcare Benefits

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by One Medical (NASDAQ: ONEM), a leading national member-based primary care organization combining in-person and virtual care, and Workplace Intelligence, an HR research and advisory firm, found that best-in-class healthcare benefits will be extremely important following the pandemic. The study of over 1,600 U.S. employees and HR leaders found that workers are eager to get back on track with their health after an enormously stressful and demanding year, and identified significant opportunities for employers to support them through improvement in healthcare benefit offerings.

Many employees said their physical and mental well-being worsened during the pandemic. Over half (54%) skipped or postponed getting healthcare for themselves and 33% deferred care for their children, with most citing fears of contracting COVID-19 as a top reason for postponing care. Consequently, nearly half of respondents have experienced adverse outcomes as a result of having to postpone medical care.

Employees’ current focus on their health was further exemplified by 65% saying they would give up key perks like bonuses, vacation, and flexible hours for better healthcare benefits. Moreover, employees expect their employers to support them, not only by providing better benefits, but also by ensuring that they have access to best-in-class primary care providers who can guide them on their journey to better physical and mental health.

Survey Results

The high price of deferred care
While 85% of the employees surveyed intend to see their primary care providers at least once per year after the pandemic, it’s apparent that deferred care has already taken a heavy toll on workers:

  • Adverse health outcomes: Employees say deferring care made them feel anxious and worried (55%), negatively affected their physical health (45%) and mental health (49%), negatively impacted their ability to work (44%), caused them to lose sleep (43%), and caused them to struggle with substance abuse (42%).
  • Cost consequences: The vast majority of HR leaders are worried about employees’ health worsening this year (86%) and the cost of employee healthcare increasing (88%) as a result of deferred care. Over three-quarters (78%) predict that the costs of their healthcare benefits will increase in 2022, by 7.5% on average.
  • New HR solutions: Nearly all HR leaders (97%) say they’ll be making changes to help reduce cascading healthcare costs, including employing care navigation solutions, investing in virtual care / telemedicine and/or primary care, and identifying new services to address rising areas of costs.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Study Finds 65% of Workers Would Give Up Bonuses, Vacation, and Flexible Hours for Better Healthcare Benefits SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - A new study by One Medical (NASDAQ: ONEM), a leading national member-based primary care organization combining in-person and virtual care, and Workplace Intelligence, an HR research and advisory …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
First Financial Northwest, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 per Share; Announces ...
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board