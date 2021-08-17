Study Finds 65% of Workers Would Give Up Bonuses, Vacation, and Flexible Hours for Better Healthcare Benefits
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by One Medical (NASDAQ: ONEM), a leading national member-based primary care organization combining in-person and virtual care, and Workplace Intelligence, an
HR research and advisory firm, found that best-in-class healthcare benefits will be extremely important following the pandemic. The study of over 1,600 U.S. employees and HR leaders found that
workers are eager to get back on track with their health after an enormously stressful and demanding year, and identified significant opportunities for employers to support them through improvement
in healthcare benefit offerings.
Many employees said their physical and mental well-being worsened during the pandemic. Over half (54%) skipped or postponed getting healthcare for themselves and 33% deferred care for their children, with most citing fears of contracting COVID-19 as a top reason for postponing care. Consequently, nearly half of respondents have experienced adverse outcomes as a result of having to postpone medical care.
Employees’ current focus on their health was further exemplified by 65% saying they would give up key perks like bonuses, vacation, and flexible hours for better healthcare benefits. Moreover, employees expect their employers to support them, not only by providing better benefits, but also by ensuring that they have access to best-in-class primary care providers who can guide them on their journey to better physical and mental health.
Survey Results
The high price of deferred care
While 85% of the employees surveyed intend to see their primary care providers at least once per year after the pandemic, it’s apparent that deferred care has already taken a heavy toll on workers:
- Adverse health outcomes: Employees say deferring care made them feel anxious and worried (55%), negatively affected their physical health (45%) and mental health (49%), negatively impacted their ability to work (44%), caused them to lose sleep (43%), and caused them to struggle with substance abuse (42%).
- Cost consequences: The vast majority of HR leaders are worried about employees’ health worsening this year (86%) and the cost of employee healthcare increasing (88%) as a result of deferred care. Over three-quarters (78%) predict that the costs of their healthcare benefits will increase in 2022, by 7.5% on average.
-
New HR solutions: Nearly all HR leaders (97%) say they’ll be making changes to help reduce cascading healthcare costs, including employing care navigation
solutions, investing in virtual care / telemedicine and/or primary care, and identifying new services to address rising areas of costs.
