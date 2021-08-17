Study Finds 65% of Workers Would Give Up Bonuses, Vacation, and Flexible Hours for Better Healthcare Benefits

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by One Medical (NASDAQ: ONEM), a leading national member-based primary care organization combining in-person and virtual care, and Workplace Intelligence, an HR research and advisory firm, found that best-in-class healthcare benefits will be extremely important following the pandemic. The study of over 1,600 U.S. employees and HR leaders found that workers are eager to get back on track with their health after an enormously stressful and demanding year, and identified significant opportunities for employers to support them through improvement in healthcare benefit offerings.



Many employees said their physical and mental well-being worsened during the pandemic. Over half (54%) skipped or postponed getting healthcare for themselves and 33% deferred care for their children, with most citing fears of contracting COVID-19 as a top reason for postponing care. Consequently, nearly half of respondents have experienced adverse outcomes as a result of having to postpone medical care.