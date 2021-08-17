Cidara Therapeutics and Mundipharma Announce Completion of Enrollment in the Phase 3 ReSTORE Trial of Rezafungin for the Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis

SAN DIEGO and CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX) and Mundipharma today announced that the companies have completed recruitment of the pivotal Phase 3 ReSTORE trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of rezafungin as a potential first-line treatment for candidemia and invasive candidiasis.

The trial includes 184 patients diagnosed with candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis. Candidemia and invasive candidiasis continue to be an area of significant unmet need, especially for critically ill patients in hospitals and patients with compromised immune systems. Despite a number of available treatments, mortality rates are as high as 40%.1

“Rezafungin is a novel once-weekly antifungal that has the potential to help critically ill, vulnerable patients battling these invasive Candida infections,” said George Thompson, M.D., principal investigator in the ReSTORE trial and associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of California, Davis, School of Medicine. “Completion of enrollment of the ReSTORE trial is a tremendous milestone for all of us, most importantly our patients.”

Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara, added, “We would like to thank our investigators and especially our patients who enabled us to achieve this important milestone. If approved, rezafungin would be the first new therapy for the treatment of this deadly disease in over a decade. With the completion of enrollment of ReSTORE, we remain on track to announce top-line data by the end of this year and anticipate filing our New Drug Application (NDA) in the U.S. and similar regulatory filings outside the U.S. in mid-2022.”

Cidara has partnered with Mundipharma who will be responsible for bringing rezafungin to patients outside the U.S. and Japan.

Brian Sheehan, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at Mundipharma, commented, “Despite current advances in antifungal therapy, invasive fungal infections remain an area of significant unmet patient need associated with high mortality, particularly in immunocompromised and critically ill patients. We believe rezafungin has the potential to be the first effective and well tolerated once weekly treatment option for patients with candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis and would like to thank the patients and the clinicians who participated in this important trial.”