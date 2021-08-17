checkAd

Tremor International Ltd Notification of Q2 and H1 2021 Results & Conference Call Details

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR), a global leader in video and Connected TV (CTV) advertising offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and its H1 results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 before the US market opens on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Tremor will host a webcast at 6:00 AM (PT) / 9:00 AM (ET) and 2:00 PM (BST) on the same date to discuss its financial results.

Webcast Details:

Participant Dial-In Number:

  • US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (844) 692-7011
  • INTERNATIONAL Participant Dial-In Number: (929) 517-0922
  • Conference ID: 3026147

For further information please contact:

Tremor International Ltd
Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer
Sagi Niri, Chief Financial Officer
  		via Vigo Consulting
finnCap Ltd
Jonny Franklin-Adams / James Thompson (Corporate Finance)
Tim Redfern / Dicky Chambers (ECM)
  		Tel: +44 20 7220 0500
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
Fred Walsh
Alain Dobkin
Nick Adams
Richard Short
  		Tel: +44 20 7710 7600

 
Vigo Consulting
Jeremy Garcia
Antonia Pollock

 Tel: +44 20 7390 02
KCSA Strategic Communications                                                
Todd Fromer 		Tel: 212-896-1215

About Tremor International

Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor’s unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video’s innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app.

The media side of Tremor, Unruly, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands.

Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ (TRMR).





