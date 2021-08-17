NETSOL Partners with Motorcycle Group for First Cloud-Based NFS Ascent Deployment in the U.S.

CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has signed an agreement with Motorcycle Group to deploy the cloud-based version of its flagship NFS Ascent platform across the customer’s entire operations. This agreement marks the first official sale for NFS Ascent in the U.S. market.



Motorcycle Group, consisting of MotoLease and MotoLoan, presents lease and loan offers simultaneously to qualified applicants so that motorcycle and powersports dealers can maximize their sales and enable consumers to pre-qualify and select their vehicle through Motorcycle Group’s advisors. A NETSOL client since 2013, Motorcycle Group will deploy Ascent’s Omni Point-of-Sale (Omni POS) and Contract Management System (CMS) to support retail lending and leasing. The implementation brings a number of currently separate technology modules into a single solution covering processes from sales, credit approval and contract servicing through to accounting. The customer will also retain its mAccount end-customer, self-service application, which is currently being used through both Motorcycle Group’s MotoLease and MotoLoan divisions.

“By opting for the cloud-deployed and hosted Ascent platform, Motorcycle Group will be empowered with the same premier platform used by blue-chip organizations and Fortune 500 companies without the need to pay any upfront license fees,” said Executive Vice President for NETSOL Technologies Americas Peter Minshall. “The Ascent platform is offered via flexible, subscription-based pricing and rapid deployments, which will ensure the solution is up and running for Motorcycle Group in minimal time.

“This agreement validates Ascent’s capabilities across the entire leasing and loan contract lifecycle. At the same time, by leveraging the deployment of Ascent on the cloud, Motorcycle Group will be enabled to run their retail operations seamlessly, and with the operational and pricing flexibility to scale on demand. MotoLease has been a NETSOL client since 2013 and has been a leader in their field when it comes to modern technology adoption. Their selection of Ascent is further recognition of this commitment, and we are proud to support their strategic business development with our suite of modern solutions.”