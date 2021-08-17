Voicemod's Software Development Kit Showcased in First Integration Via Partnership with Dixper, an Up-and-Coming Contender Within the Creator Economy

Voicemod's Software Development Kit Showcased in First Integration Via Partnership with Up-and-Coming Contender Within the Creator Economy, DixperThe Integration Unlocks an Easily Accessible Audio Suite for Streamers, Increasing Engagement and …

VALENCIA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Voicemod, the world's leading company in augmented voice and interactive audio, today announced the first use case of its Software Development Kit (SDK), currently available to select partners. The implementation comes in the form of a new feature within the Dixper.gg platform, a content creator monetization tool. Now, streamers can add Voicemod into their toolkit of interactive monetization selections on the Dixper platform, allowing their viewers to activate Voicemod's vast library of voice skins live in real-time in exchange for Dixper's platform currency, "Skills."

"As a company, it's important to us to work with partners who share our vision in democratizing content creation," said Voicemod CEO and Co-Founder Jaime Bosch. "Thanks in part to Dixper, we've been able to ensure the Voicemod SDK is an easy-to-integrate solution for companies looking to explore the possibilities of implementing real-time voice augmentation."

'Dixper is constantly looking for new ways to amplify the means in which our users can increase their brand value and revenue, always powered by the best tech possible." said Iván Mayo, CTO, Dixper. "We've been developing our technology in a way that allows us to, fast and easily, integrate different SDKs and technologies into our platform. When we discovered how simple it was to implement Voicemod into our platform with the official software kit, it was a no-brainer for our team. Voicemod holds the industry's most sophisticated voice technology, and now it's only a few clicks away for our users.'

Enhancing app-based social audio capabilities empowers users to create meaningful sonic interactions, bolstering user engagement and retention. Voicemod's open API provides access to the platform's dynamic AI-powered audio creation studio, allowing developers to create low-latency, low CPU-usage audio-centric apps for mobile, web, or desktop, or simply integrate new audio functions into existing apps. From ambient background noises to real-time voice modulation - as well as an ever-increasing suite of effects, filters, speech-to-speech real-time modifications, hyper-realistic voice skins, musical effects, and voice morphing - Voicemod's comprehensive toolkit can easily become a harmonious component of any social audio program.