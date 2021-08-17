checkAd

Sinclair Technologies Announces the Launch of Its SW Series Antenna

With improvements in ruggedness, weatherproofness, impact resistance and multi-band radio support, the new SW Series of antennas for Public Safety and Transportation industries are Sinclair Technologies' newest addition to its portfolio.

AURORA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Sinclair, a division of Norsat International and a leading provider of customizable land mobile radio communication solutions, announces today the launch of their new SW series antenna.

New SW-2340 Mobile Omni Whip Antenna
Sinclair has been proudly offering the legendary rugged and reliable Excelsior whip antennas for quite some time. Following their innovative spirit, they are happy to introduce the newest member of their family, the SW series.

Based on years of research, development, and customer feedback, the new SW series whip antennas feature a new mechanical design for outstanding reliability for in-field use.

With Public Safety and Transportation and logistics industries in mind, the new materials also give the antenna extra ruggedness and an extended operating temperature range (-45°C to +60°C), which allows its use in all applications. Fittings are constructed of stainless steel to inhibit rust and corrosion and moulded into the housing without the use of glue or fasteners to ensure a long-lasting, reliable product, even in severe environments.

Amongst the key differentiators of the new SW antenna are:

  • Impact Resistance: Other antennas are long and prone to snap or break on impact with environmental elements/overhangs. Sinclair's 20.25 inch SW-2340(X)-(Y) design uses extremely rugged housing material and a shock spring for prolonged flexibility and durability in the field.
  • Weatherproofness: Mobile Omni whip antennas are constantly on the move and exposed to harsh environments on various fleet and emergency response vehicles. This SW2340(X)-(Y) is IP67 rated, ensuring complete protection against dust, is able to withstand heavy rain and water immersion up to 1m for 30 minutes and winds speeds of 150 miles per hour. The outstanding operating temperature range from -45 to +60 ℃ allows usage in a wide range of applications.
  • Ruggedness: The SW-2340(X)-(Y) is robust and built for Public Safety and emergency response vehicles of any type and in any environment. The outstanding reliability is backed by a five-year warranty.
  • Design: The SW-2340(X)-(Y) is rugged and offers a sleek design in either a silver or black finish to give vehicle fleets the range needed to communicate consistently.
  • Multi-band radio support: The SW-2340(X)-(Y) covers VHF/UHF/700/800/900 MHz bands with three operating frequency bands that allow radio interoperability for public safety and mission-critical applications.
  • NMO interface: The SW-2340(X)-(Y) uses an NMO mount for easy installation on all vehicles.

The product is available now for order, and you can check the SW 2340 antenna additional information and datasheet at:
https://www.sinctech.com/pages/sw2340-series

About Sinclair

Sinclair Technologies, a division of Norsat International, is a leading designer and manufacturer of antenna and RF signal conditioning products, systems, and coverage solutions. Sinclair products are used extensively in public safety and private industry communication networks. With over 60 years of industry-leading expertise in all aspects of antenna and RF signal conditioning design and manufacturing and a strong focus on R&D, Sinclair continues to expand its industry-leading technical solutions.

For more information on our products and solutions, please visit: https://sinctech.com/

Contact:
Sinclair Technologies
https://www.sinctech.com/pages/contact-us
+1 800 263 3275

Thiago Kubota, Marketing & Communications Manager
marketing@sinctech.com

SOURCE: Sinclair Technologies



