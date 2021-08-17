checkAd

Patriot Battery Metals Provides Update on the Freeman Creek Gold Property, Idaho, USA

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce the Company has fulfilled all its obligations pursuant to the acquisition agreement for …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce the Company has fulfilled all its obligations pursuant to the acquisition agreement for the Freeman Creek Gold Property (the "Property"), exercising its Option in full, and is now the 100% owner of the asset. The titles are now in the process of being transferred to a wholly owned US subsidiary of the Company. The Property is located 15 km northeast of Salmon, Idaho, and is road accessible year-round.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has completed the ground geophysical survey program at the Property, which was announced August 5th, 2021.

Blair Way, Company President and Director, states, "it is great to have finalized the acquisition of Freeman and achieve 100% ownership. I am really looking forward to the interpretation of the recently completed geophysical survey so we can target the next round of drill holes at the Property."

TMC Geophysics completed the IP-resistivity geophysical survey and the Company has retained Dynamic Discovery Geoscience Ltd., an expert geophysical group based in Ottawa, ON, to assist with survey data interpretation. The primary objective of the survey was to define targets for an inaugural drill program at Carmen Creek Prospect. It will also enable the company to refine drill hole locations for follow-up drilling at Gold Dyke Prospect.

The induced polarization and IP-resistivity survey was completed over both the Carmen Creek Prospect (~10-line km) and the Gold Dyke Prospect (~6-line km). IP-resistivity is a geophysical tool commonly used in gold and base metal exploration and is often effective at qualifying drill targets initially developed from surface mapping and sampling.

The geophysical surveys are expected to elucidate a chargeability response reflective of the sulphides present, which are associated with gold and silver mineralization at both prospects. This association is strongest at Carmen Creek, where sulphide content is higher. Areas of silicification or alteration, associated with the precious metal mineralization, may also elucidate a resistivity response. The geophysical responses over the currently known mineralized zones will be used as markers to detect similar responses over the area, which may highlight additional, yet to be discovered zones of mineralization.

