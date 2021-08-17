Cipherloc Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Results, Shareholder Update Call
AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ("Cipherloc"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, today announced the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal third quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The Company will host an update call on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.
"We continue our steady advance to commercializing our FIPS-140-2 certified Polymorphic Encryption Core (PEC) with our partners and customers, including deployment testing in real-world applications and customer environments. This process has demonstrated the effectiveness and performance of our solutions in a post-quantum encryption environment as we work to secure acceptance of a highly disruptive new approach to encryption," said David Chasteen, CEO. "We have also maintained our lean operating approach while strategically expanding our team to support the transition to revenue. This includes the recent appointment of John Hetzel as Vice President of Business Development, leveraging his extensive experience in the encryption sector to broaden our sales funnel and accelerate progress upon achieving our first customer wins."
Conference Call
Individuals interested in listening to the conference call on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time may do so by dialing +1-862-298-0970. A live webcast will also be available on http://www.cipherloc.net by clicking "About," then "Investor Relations," then "Events & Presentations."
The call will include management remarks and a Q&A session comprised of questions submitted in advance. Questions will be aggregated and read on the call for management to address as part of the teleconference event. Questions must be submitted to mkreps@darrowir.com no later than 4:00 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 19 for inclusion.
A webcast replay will be available on Cipherloc's website following completion of the call at http://www.cipherloc.net until approximately November 20, 2021.
Since 2020, Cipherloc developed commercial applications of its technology by advancing a Software Development Kit ("SDK") for its Polymorphic Encryption Core. By doing so, potential customers can integrate and configure the PEC using the SDK. Cipherloc's technology now supports commercial application through three distinct products.
- For data-in-motion applications, Cipherloc Sentinel allows a customer to build a post-quantum encryption solution into their product environment.
- Cipherloc Armor employs the sentinel solution in a hardware appliance that can be deployed in front of any IT system and encrypts the traffic between paired Armor devices with little setup needed.
- Cipherloc Shield addresses data-at-rest needs, securely encrypting data, using the PEC, that is placed on a hard drive or in a database for long term storage.
About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK)
