Cipherloc Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Results, Shareholder Update Call

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ("Cipherloc"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, today announced the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal third quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The Company will host an update call on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. "We continue our steady advance to commercializing our FIPS-140-2 certified Polymorphic Encryption Core (PEC) with our partners and customers, including deployment testing in real-world applications and customer environments. This process has demonstrated the effectiveness and performance of our solutions in a post-quantum encryption environment as we work to secure acceptance of a highly disruptive new approach to encryption," said David Chasteen, CEO. "We have also maintained our lean operating approach while strategically expanding our team to support the transition to revenue. This includes the recent appointment of John Hetzel as Vice President of Business Development, leveraging his extensive experience in the encryption sector to broaden our sales funnel and accelerate progress upon achieving our first customer wins."