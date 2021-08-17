checkAd

Cipherloc Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Results, Shareholder Update Call

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ("Cipherloc"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, today announced the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal third quarter, ended June 30, …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ("Cipherloc"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, today announced the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal third quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The Company will host an update call on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

"We continue our steady advance to commercializing our FIPS-140-2 certified Polymorphic Encryption Core (PEC) with our partners and customers, including deployment testing in real-world applications and customer environments. This process has demonstrated the effectiveness and performance of our solutions in a post-quantum encryption environment as we work to secure acceptance of a highly disruptive new approach to encryption," said David Chasteen, CEO. "We have also maintained our lean operating approach while strategically expanding our team to support the transition to revenue. This includes the recent appointment of John Hetzel as Vice President of Business Development, leveraging his extensive experience in the encryption sector to broaden our sales funnel and accelerate progress upon achieving our first customer wins."

Conference Call
Individuals interested in listening to the conference call on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time may do so by dialing +1-862-298-0970. A live webcast will also be available on http://www.cipherloc.net by clicking "About," then "Investor Relations," then "Events & Presentations."

The call will include management remarks and a Q&A session comprised of questions submitted in advance. Questions will be aggregated and read on the call for management to address as part of the teleconference event. Questions must be submitted to mkreps@darrowir.com no later than 4:00 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 19 for inclusion.

A webcast replay will be available on Cipherloc's website following completion of the call at http://www.cipherloc.net until approximately November 20, 2021.

Since 2020, Cipherloc developed commercial applications of its technology by advancing a Software Development Kit ("SDK") for its Polymorphic Encryption Core. By doing so, potential customers can integrate and configure the PEC using the SDK. Cipherloc's technology now supports commercial application through three distinct products.

  • For data-in-motion applications, Cipherloc Sentinel allows a customer to build a post-quantum encryption solution into their product environment.
  • Cipherloc Armor employs the sentinel solution in a hardware appliance that can be deployed in front of any IT system and encrypts the traffic between paired Armor devices with little setup needed.
  • Cipherloc Shield addresses data-at-rest needs, securely encrypting data, using the PEC, that is placed on a hard drive or in a database for long term storage.

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK)

Seite 1 von 3
Cipherloc Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cipherloc Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Results, Shareholder Update Call AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ("Cipherloc"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, today announced the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal third quarter, ended June 30, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Optec International and Its Subsidiary, Weshield, See Over 100% Increase in PPE Orders Over ...
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Wuhan General Group Launches M2Bio Labs in Hout Bay, South Africa
Ainos Elects Ms. Hui-Lan (Celia) Wu as CFO, Lawrence K. Lin as Executive Vice President of ...
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q2 2021, Continues to Increase Revenue and Net Profit
Kidoz Inc. Announces 196% Revenue Growth in Q2 2021 Results
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21Cipherloc Appoints Heltzel Vice President of Business Development
Accesswire | Analysen