checkAd

Home Bistro, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Online Meal Orders Increased Over 30% From Previous Year Second QuarterMIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity …

Online Meal Orders Increased Over 30% From Previous Year Second Quarter

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and outlined recent developments and future growth milestones to be achieved.

While the Company reported revenue of $309,161 for the current year three-month period, compared to $362,001 for the same period of the previous year, the decrease was predominantly due to the gradual attrition of a discontinuing offline brand. Orders for the Company's core business - celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals online meals - increased over 30% from the same period of the previous year.

Commenting on the Company's results, Zalmi Duchman, Home Bistro's CEO, stated, "We are extremely excited that orders for our core business continued to grow by over 30% despite temporarily reallocating our resources to focus on recently achieved major milestones that will serve to shape the Company's immediate and long-term future -

  • The Company announced on April 13, 2021 its plan to transition to fresh meal delivery utilizing vacuum skin-packaging technology and began delivering freshly prepared meals in mid-July, of its private label Home Bistro and "Iron Chef" Cat Cora brands, while launching the Dana Falk "Hungry Fan" brand.
  • During the second and third quarters of this year, we worked on completing the acquisition of Model Meals which added a West Coast production facility to Home Bistro's operations in addition to over $2 million in annual revenue generated via distribution to only three states. Withs its assimilation into Home Bistro, distribution of Model Meals cuisine is scheduled to be expanded to all 48 contiguous states by October 2021.
  • In response to the increase in production, our continual recruitment of celebrity chefs and onboarding of our newest celebrity chefs - including Ayesha Curry, Claudia Sandoval and Roblé Ali, the Company recently relocated its East Coast operations to a state-of-the-art, 5,000 square foot food production and fulfillment facility in south Florida."

Mr. Duchman added, "We should expect to see a significant acceleration of revenue into the fourth quarter, historically the Company's busiest time of year, as we expand Model Meals to nationwide distribution, begin simultaneous distribution of all five of our current celebrity chef meal brands, and implement a planned increase in our marketing spend. This is an exciting time in the evolution of Home Bistro."

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations developed by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora, "Hungry Fan" Chef Daina Falk and soon to launch celebrity chefs Ayesha Curry, Roblé Ali and Claudia Sandoval.

Home Bistro's Model Meals lifestyle brand www.modelmeals.com is a Whole30 and Paleo approved, ready-to-eat, meal prep service, offering a weekly rotating menu that is prepared by professional chefs, using only the highest quality ingredients available, sourced responsibly and locally, and delivered in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company's growth objectives and industry outlook (as described herein). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company's future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any organizational restructuring and the sufficiency of capital resources to fund its ongoing operating requirements; statements about the Company's expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) risks related to the combined entity's access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, and (ii) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Contact:
Zalmi Duchman, CEO
zalmi@homebistro.com
Ph: 631.694.1111

[Company Financial Statements Follow]

HOME BISTRO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

 
  March 31,   December 31,  

 
 

2021

 

2020

 
ASSETS
  (Unaudited)  
  		 
CURRENT ASSETS:
         
Cash
  $ 523,592   $ 447,354  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
    78,671     28,588  
Note receivable
    5,000     5,000  
Total Current Assets
    607,263     480,942  
OTHER ASSETS:
             
Property and equipment, net
    116,219     2,728  
Total Assets
  $ 723,482   $ 483,670  

 
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
             
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
             
Accounts payable
  $ 479,339   $ 352,466  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
    97,710     126,273  
Liabilities to be settled with common stock
    226,456     -  
Convertible notes payable, net of debt discount
    342,931     141,476  
Convertible notes payable - related party, net of debt discount
    31,048     -  
Notes payable - current portion
    27,203     20,068  
Advances payable
    65,887     78,497  
Derivative liabilities
    125,100     180,029  
Unredeemed gift cards
    36,467     48,311  
Total Current Liabilities
    1,432,141     947,120  
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
             
Notes payable - long-term portion
    144,409     151,544  
Common stock repurchase obligation
    1,154,366     1,300,000  
Total Liabilities
    2,730,916     2,398,664  
Commitments and contingency (Note 10)
             
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:
             
Preferred Stock: $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized;
             
Convertible Series B Preferred stock: $0.001 Par Value; 500,000 Shares Authorized; nil shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
    -     -  
Common stock: $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 19,528,152 and 19,123,768 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
    19,528     19,123  
Additional paid-in capital
    4,827,961     4,399,272  
Accumulated deficit
    (6,854,923 )   (6,333,389 )
Total Stockholders' Deficit
    (2,007,434     (1,914,994  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
  $ 723,482   $ 483,670  

Home Bistro, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations


 
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,

 
2021   2020  
         
Product sales, net
$ 350,474   $ 303,765  
Cost of sales
  282,386     191,591  
Gross profit
  68,088     112,174  
   
Operating Expenses:
           
Compensation and related expenses
  76,500     92,519  
Professional and consulting expenses
  198,188     36,734  
Selling and marketing expenses
  72,441     31,711  
General and administrative expenses
  91,210     30,361  
Total Operating Expenses
  438,339     191,325  
             
Operating Loss from Operations
  (370,251 )   (79,151 )
Other Income (Expense):
           
Interest expense, net
  (327,918 )   (840 )
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
  150,006     -  
Gain on extinguishment of debt
  26,629     -  
Total Other Expense, net
  (151,283 )   (840 )

 
           
Loss from Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes
  (521,534 )   (79,991 )
Provision for Income Taxes
  -     -  
Net Loss
$ (521,534 ) $ (79,991 )
 
           
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:
           
Basic and Diluted
$ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 )
 
           
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
           
Basic
  19,242,568     13,104,561  
Diluted
  19,242,568     13,104,561  

SOURCE: Home Bistro, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660071/Home-Bistro-Inc-Announces-Second-Qua ...

Home Bistro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Home Bistro, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Online Meal Orders Increased Over 30% From Previous Year Second QuarterMIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Optec International and Its Subsidiary, Weshield, See Over 100% Increase in PPE Orders Over ...
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Wuhan General Group Launches M2Bio Labs in Hout Bay, South Africa
Ainos Elects Ms. Hui-Lan (Celia) Wu as CFO, Lawrence K. Lin as Executive Vice President of ...
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q2 2021, Continues to Increase Revenue and Net Profit
Kidoz Inc. Announces 196% Revenue Growth in Q2 2021 Results
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Home Bistro Now Offers Gourmet Desserts
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21Home Bistro Begins Shipping Meals Inspired by "Hungry Fan" Chef Daina Falk
Accesswire | Analysen
23.07.21Home Bistro Relocates East Coast Operations to State of the Art Culinary Facility in Broward County, FL
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21Home Bistro Signs Licensing Agreement with Ayesha Curry
Accesswire | Analysen