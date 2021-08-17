checkAd

Viva Gold Provides Update on Metallurgical Test Work and Ongoing RC Step-Out Drilling at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to inform investors that it has retained Kappes, Cassiday & Associates of Reno, Nevada to commence a program of metallurgical testwork. This program is designed to optimize heap leach gold recovery at Viva's Tonopah gold project in western Nevada. A series of tests designed to demonstrate gold and silver recovery by heap leaching, including crushing, bottle roll and column leach tests, will be conducted over the next three to four months. This program will provide valuable information required to support pre-feasibility/feasibility study of the project.

"We are excited to commence work on this program. On the basis of cyanide soluble and total gold assays, average theoretical gold and silver recovery from the samples to be tested is 78% for gold and 42% for silver. A gold recovery of 71% was utilized in Viva's 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tonopah, indicating the potential to substantially improve project economics if this test program supports theoretical gold recoveries. Silver may also prove to be a valuable by-product. Crushing tests are planned as improved gold liberation enhances gold recovery. These crushing tests will be performed using laboratory scale high-pressure grinding rolls. This technology has proven successful in helping to improve heap leach metal recovery at other precious metal mines in the western US", states James Hesketh, President & CEO.

In early 2021, Viva completed drilling a total of five (PQ-85 mm size) core holes at Tonopah, from which approximately 1.8 tonnes of samples have been separated for testing. These five core holes, the assay results of which were announced on March 16, 2021, were drilled along the primary northwest to southeast trend of the Tonopah gold resource and were designed to produce samples representative of all grades and rock types found in the deposit. A total of 10 sample composites have been collected with three sample composites representing palmetto argillite and five being tertiary volcanics, plus one master composite of all rock types. Gold assays for individual samples range from 0.22 to 3.35 grammes per tonne ("g/t") with an average grade of 1.68 g/t. Silver assays ranged from 0.72 to 14.8 g/t with an average grade of 6.23 g/t.

