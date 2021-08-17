checkAd

DoubleVerify and MoPub Launch Expanded Partnership, Bringing DV’s Comprehensive Fraud Protection Capabilities to MoPub Marketplace

DoubleVerify ("DV"), (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced an expanded partnership with MoPub, a Twitter company, which provides monetization solutions for leading mobile app publishers around the globe and enables advertisers, agencies, and demand-side platforms to programmatically reach their target audiences in mobile apps. With the partnership, DV will provide full fraud protection, detection and reporting for mobile app campaigns across MoPub’s programmatic exchange, MoPub Marketplace. MoPub Marketplace currently connects advertisers with more than 2 trillion ad requests from over 1.5 billion addressable users around the world.

“For advertising to perform, it must be seen by real people,” said Matt McLaughlin, COO of DoubleVerify. “Unfortunately, fraud follows the money -- and as ad investments have shifted to mobile, bad actors are working hard to take advantage. For that reason, it’s imperative that brands have clarity into the quality of in-app inventory they buy. We’re excited to expand our partnership with MoPub to promote transparency, support mobile ad quality and performance, and empower marketers to reach their consumers wherever they are.”

DV and MoPub initially launched a partnership in 2019 where DV was the sole provider of fraud and IVT post-bid measurement for the MoPub Marketplace. This expanded partnership, which includes DV’s pre-bid avoidance segments and post-bid monitoring and blocking, further extends quality coverage for global advertisers and publishers across one of the world’s premiere mobile app programmatic exchanges. With DV’s technology, MoPub can continuously refine the quality of mobile inventory available through MoPub Marketplace.

“Ad fraud is an industry-wide challenge, impacting publishers, advertisers and SSPs. To ensure our inventory is top quality, MoPub continuously invests in keeping our Marketplace fraud-free, and having the right partnership in place is paramount for this effort,” said Michal Jacobsberg-Reiss, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships of MoPub. “DV has been a strong partner for combating new and emerging types of ad fraud. This expanded partnership supports our comprehensive, multi-step approach to ensure MoPub Marketplace is thoroughly vetted and monitored to uphold our already stringent, high standards of traffic quality.”

As part of its industry-leading mobile in-app fraud solution, DV identifies and screens the most significant types of in-app fraud, including background ad activity, hidden ads, app misrepresentation (spoofing), and measurement manipulation. Since March 2017, DV has been granted continued accreditation by the independent Media Rating Council (MRC), with the MRC certifying DV’s technology to detect and block sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) for mobile in-app display and video advertising.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

About MoPub

MoPub, a Twitter company, provides monetization solutions for mobile app publishers and developers around the globe. Our flexible network mediation solution, leading mobile programmatic exchange, and years of expertise in mobile app advertising mean publishers trust us to help them maximize their ad revenue and control their user experience. MoPub Marketplace, our in-app exchange, enables DSPs and marketers to reach their audience through a powerful interface, strict supply quality and viewability measurement, and a transparent bidding experience. MoPub’s world-class service brings strategic business insights and data-driven expertise to meet the evolving needs of publishers and buyers.

