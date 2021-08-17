checkAd

PulteGroup Integrating Innovative Technology to Help Customers Furnish their New Home

From contemporary desert homes in Arizona, to modern farmhouse designs in Texas, to breezy coastal-inspired décor in Florida, the in-house design team at PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) professionally decorates over 425 homes each year. Now the homebuilder is making it easy for its customers to achieve a designer look in their new home. With MINE x Pulte, an online interior design service, homebuyers can buy the same furniture and décor pieces that Pulte Interiors features in its collection of beautiful model homes throughout the country.

With MINE x Pulte, homebuyers can buy the same furniture and décor pieces that Pulte Interiors features in its collection of beautiful model homes throughout the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our designs are inspired by the lives of our homebuyers, combining functionality, comfort and today’s latest trends,” said Angela Nuessle, PulteGroup’s National Vice President of Interior Design. “One of the most commonly asked questions we get from our homebuyers is where can they purchase the furniture found in our models. With MINE, consumers can easily shop the model and incorporate the same pieces we use in the models in their new home.”

When visiting a model at a PulteGroup brand community, homebuyers can simply scan a QR code with their smartphone that will direct them to the MINE website, where they can purchase the same or similar products. As they explore the home, details for each of the featured furniture and décor items will be right at their fingertips to easily ‘add to cart’. Buyers can also virtually experience and shop Pulte models across the country on the MINE website and social media, and work with MINE’s team for personalized design services.

“With this service, our buyers can now easily replicate the inspired spaces we create for our models in their own home, without the expense of hiring an Interior Designer,” said Nuessle.

Shop the look of PulteGroup’s model homes at select Pulte Homes, Del Webb and John Wieland communities across the country. For a list of all Pulte locations, visit www.allmine.com/pulte. To virtually tour and shop model home designs on social media, follow Pulte Homes on Facebook and Instagram.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

