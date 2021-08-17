Mandiant Appoints Vikram Ramesh as Chief Marketing Officer

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc . (NASDAQ: FEYE), today announced that Vikram Ramesh, who has a track record of leading highly effective and measurable strategies as a marketing executive, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ramesh reports to FireEye Mandiant President and Chief Operating Officer John Watters.

Vikram Ramesh has been named Chief Marketing Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his role as CMO, Ramesh will oversee global marketing initiatives for Mandiant aimed at driving revenue growth, capturing market share, and expanding brand awareness.

Ramesh has over 20 years of combined experience across security, cloud, networking, and software industries, including senior roles in product and marketing at Riverbed, Symphony Teleca, Virtana, Hewlett Packard and, most recently, at digital security provider Entrust.

Most recently, Ramesh served as Vice President of Digital Marketing and Operations for Entrust, where he focused on leading highly effective and measurable strategies. In this role, Ramesh was responsible for company brand, digital marketing strategy and execution in the areas of digital strategy, planning, analytics, marketing operations and demand generation. Ramesh previously held various leadership roles within technology companies where he was tasked with driving strategy, development, sales, marketing, business execution and transformation.

Ramesh has a master’s degree in Computer Engineering from Wayne State University and a bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering from Annamalai University.

“Vikram has demonstrated a track record of successfully transforming marketing operations and enabling brands to communicate in the digital space,” said Watters. “Vikram will play a pivotal role as we shape the company’s future and look to elevate our continued focus on Mandiant Solutions.”

“Mandiant has built its name protecting and defending organizations against some of the most sophisticated cyber security attacks around the globe,” said Ramesh. “I look forward to working with the team as we further define and amplify market awareness for our broad portfolio of world class consulting, innovative SaaS solutions and managed security services.”

About Mandiant

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, brings together the world’s leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

