checkAd

Mandiant Appoints Vikram Ramesh as Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), today announced that Vikram Ramesh, who has a track record of leading highly effective and measurable strategies as a marketing executive, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ramesh reports to FireEye Mandiant President and Chief Operating Officer John Watters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005358/en/

Vikram Ramesh has been named Chief Marketing Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Vikram Ramesh has been named Chief Marketing Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his role as CMO, Ramesh will oversee global marketing initiatives for Mandiant aimed at driving revenue growth, capturing market share, and expanding brand awareness.

Ramesh has over 20 years of combined experience across security, cloud, networking, and software industries, including senior roles in product and marketing at Riverbed, Symphony Teleca, Virtana, Hewlett Packard and, most recently, at digital security provider Entrust.

Most recently, Ramesh served as Vice President of Digital Marketing and Operations for Entrust, where he focused on leading highly effective and measurable strategies. In this role, Ramesh was responsible for company brand, digital marketing strategy and execution in the areas of digital strategy, planning, analytics, marketing operations and demand generation. Ramesh previously held various leadership roles within technology companies where he was tasked with driving strategy, development, sales, marketing, business execution and transformation.

Ramesh has a master’s degree in Computer Engineering from Wayne State University and a bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering from Annamalai University.

“Vikram has demonstrated a track record of successfully transforming marketing operations and enabling brands to communicate in the digital space,” said Watters. “Vikram will play a pivotal role as we shape the company’s future and look to elevate our continued focus on Mandiant Solutions.”

“Mandiant has built its name protecting and defending organizations against some of the most sophisticated cyber security attacks around the globe,” said Ramesh. “I look forward to working with the team as we further define and amplify market awareness for our broad portfolio of world class consulting, innovative SaaS solutions and managed security services.”

About Mandiant

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, brings together the world’s leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

FireEye Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mandiant Appoints Vikram Ramesh as Chief Marketing Officer Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), today announced that Vikram Ramesh, who has a track record of leading highly effective and measurable strategies as a marketing executive, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21FireEye Advances XDR Platform to Arm Security Operations Teams
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Mandiant Adds Attack Surface Management to its SaaS Portfolio with the Acquisition of Intrigue
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21FireEye Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten