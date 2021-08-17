checkAd

CURE Pharmaceutical Reports Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Rose Nearly 700% Driven by Sales from Sera Labs Product Lines

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTC: CURR), today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including the following highlights:

  • Revenue of $2.1 million reflected an increase of nearly 700% from a year ago
  • Gross profit rose 676% to $1.31 million compared to 2Q 2020
  • Net loss from operations of $3.27 million improved substantially compared to a net loss from operations of $13.47 million a year ago

Operational Highlights

Key operational highlights during the second quarter of 2021 and subsequent weeks included:

  • Sera Labs’ announcement that CVS, a leading national drug store chain, will carry the Seratopical Revolution Skincare line starting this fall.
  • CURE’s manufacturing and research facility secured the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 certification.
  • CURE announced successful results from initial clinical trials for its erectile dysfunction product CUREfilm Blue.
  • CURE signed an agreement with Biopharmaceutical Research Company, (BRC), a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) license holder, to develop federally compliant cannabis-based medical products using oral thin film (OTF)-based CBD and THC products and conduct clinical studies targeting Veteran health.

Rob Davidson, CURE Pharmaceutical’s CEO stated, “During the second quarter, the company executed well on the planned growth of Sera Labs as marked by this quarter’s strong sales as well as by the recently announced agreement with CVS to carry the Seratopical Revolution product line in their stores. On the clinical development front, our agreement with BRC opens up a tremendous opportunity to advance our long-held goal of delivering treatments and solutions to our Veterans using our patented and proprietary OTF delivery platform. The ability to support the science of treating certain ailments with CBD and THC are well documented and we look forward to advancing this important cause.”

For further details please visit CURE’s website under SEC filings to review its 10-Q filed August 16, 2021: www.curepharmaceutical.com/investors/sec-filings/

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical is the pioneering developer of CUREform, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.

