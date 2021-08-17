checkAd

Alzamend Neuro Announces It Has Contracted With Altasciences to Conduct a Phase I Relative Bioavailability Study for AL001 for Dementia Related to Alzheimer’s Disease in September 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 14:00  |  44   |   |   

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, today announced that it contracted Altasciences to conduct a six-month Phase I relative bioavailability study for AL001 for dementia related to Alzheimer’s disease in September 2021. The Phase I first-in-human study is for the purpose of determining potential clinically safe and appropriate dosing for AL001 in future studies. AL001 is a lithium-delivering ionic cocrystal under development as an oral treatment for patients with dementia related to mild, moderate, and severe cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

“We are very excited about this partnership and have full confidence in Altasciences’ ability to execute our Phase I clinical study,” said Stephan Jackman, Chief Executive Officer of Alzamend. “We believe AL001 could potentially provide clinicians with a major improvement over current lithium-based treatments and may constitute a means of treating Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. We look forward to providing more details on the timeline following the commencement of the Phase I clinical study for AL001.”

Overview of the Phase I Clinical Study

The Phase I study will investigate the pharmacokinetics (the movement of drug through the body) of lithium following single dose of AL001 (the “study drug”) compared to a typical single dose of a marketed 300 mg immediate-release lithium carbonate capsule (the “comparator” - currently indicated to treat mood disorders) in healthy male and female subjects. The lithium and salicylate components of AL001 will be given within the amounts already approved for use in patients. The purpose of the research study is to test the safety, tolerability, and bioavailability (how much and when drug gets in the body) of the study drug, AL001, compared to the currently marketed formulation of the comparator, lithium carbonate.

About AL001

AL001 is a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic crystal-engineered combination of lithium, proline and salicylate, known as AL001 or LiProSal, through two royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc.

Based on preclinical data, AL001 treatment prevents cognitive deficits, depression, and irritability in APPSWE/PS1dE9 mice, and has shown an improvement of associative learning and memory and irritability compared with lithium carbonate treatments, supporting the potential of this lithium formulation for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and psychiatric disorders. Lithium has been marketed for more than 35 years and human toxicology regarding lithium use has been well characterized, potentially allowing Alzamend to rely upon this existing data, potentially reducing the regulatory burden for safety data.

Seite 1 von 3


Alzamend Neuro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alzamend Neuro Announces It Has Contracted With Altasciences to Conduct a Phase I Relative Bioavailability Study for AL001 for Dementia Related to Alzheimer’s Disease in September 2021 Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, today announced that it contracted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Alzamend Neuro Announces Additional Investment Under Its Investigational New Drug Application for AL001 for Dementia Related to Alzheimer’s Pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement with Digital Power Lending
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Alzamend Neuro Announces Pre-IND Submission for AL002 as a Cell-Based Therapeutic Vaccine That Seeks to Restore the Ability of Patient’s Immunological System to Combat Alzheimer’s
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Alzamend Neuro Receives FDA “Study May Proceed” Letter for Phase 1 Clinical Study Under Its Investigational New Drug Application for AL001 for Dementia Related to Alzheimer’s Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Alzamend Neuro Receives Positive Results for AL002 in a GLP Toxicology Study Using a Transgenic Mouse Model of Alzheimer’s Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten