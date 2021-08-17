checkAd

Aspen Snowmass Implements Agilysys IG OnDemand For Contactless Food & Beverage Ordering & Payment Self-Service Across Resorts

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Aspen Snowmass has expanded its existing relationship with Agilysys with the addition of its modern cloud-native SaaS food and beverage ordering and payment solution, IG OnDemand.

A current user of Agilysys’ award-winning InfoGenesis POS solution, Aspen Snowmass again looked to Agilysys to meet their enhanced health and safety procedures for guest self-service food & beverage ordering, including encouraging social distancing. IG OnDemand will allow guests to place food & beverage orders from anywhere using their own device - phone, tablet, laptop – and collect their order at any of the resorts’ pick-up counters, enjoying a contactless dining experience including payment. As a result, Aspen Snowmass can increase revenue opportunities while enhancing guest safety and service.

“When we looked for a way to extend our successful InfoGenesis POS solution with contactless guest self-service, Agilysys IG OnDemand was ready,” said Troy Howard, Managing Director of Technology at Aspen Skiing Company. “IG OnDemand will help us stay out front by offering healthy F&B services while encouraging social distancing to enhance the guest experience as well as optimize operations and increase F&B revenue.”

“We are excited about our expanding relationship with Aspen Snowmass,” said Agilysys Senior Vice President, Product Engineering and Customer Support, Sridhar Laveti. “IG OnDemand will enhance the food & beverage contactless self-service guest experience for guests and staff. We are proud to be their F&B technology partner, and we look forward to helping facilitate a more efficient and seamless guest experience with our rapid product innovation and world class customer service.”

IG OnDemand is a modern cloud-native SaaS contactless F&B ordering solution that offers an intuitive guest-facing order and pay experience. IG OnDemand allows guests to place and pay for orders using their own device - phone, tablet, laptop - making the ordering process easier and freeing up staff to spend more time with guests. And with its advanced features for order-modifications at any time, in-room dining orders, location-specific QR codes for order delivery, tipping configuration and more, the result is dramatically increased revenue opportunities and more chances to enhance guest service.

About Aspen Snowmass

Established in 1946, Aspen Snowmass owns and operates four mountains – Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk - creating premium, sustainable and transformative experiences in recreation, culture and nature. In addition, the company runs the award-winning Ski & Snowboard Schools of Aspen Snowmass, Four Mountain Sports rental and retail shops, and a collection of sustainably-sourced on-mountain food & beverage outlets. Aspen Snowmass works to drive positive social change through climate, community, and minority group advocacy and investment. For more information about Aspen Snowmass, visit www.aspensnowmass.com. Follow @aspensnowmass on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all their longstanding trusted software solutions. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

