Financial Calendar 2022
Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2022:
|
Announcement of the 2021 results
|22 February
|
Annual report 2021
|22 February
|
Risk Management Report 2021
|22 February
|
Interim report for the first quarter of 2022
|3 May
|
Interim report for the first half of 2022
|16 August
|Interim report for the first nine months of 2022
|1 November
Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 22 March 2022. Items to be included on the agenda must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 7 February 2022.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44
Attachment
