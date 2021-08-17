Financial Calendar 2022

Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2022:





Announcement of the 2021 results

22 February Annual report 2021

22 February Risk Management Report 2021

22 February Interim report for the first quarter of 2022

3 May Interim report for the first half of 2022

16 August Interim report for the first nine months of 2022 1 November



Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 22 March 2022. Items to be included on the agenda must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 7 February 2022.





Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44

