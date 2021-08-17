PowerBand Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues of $4.7M in Q2 2021, an increase of 63% from Q1 2021 revenues of $2.9MAdjusted EBITDA loss reduced by 48% in Q2 2021 relative to Q1 2021TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF) …

Revenues of $4.7M in Q2 2021, an increase of 63% from Q1 2021 revenues of $2.9M

Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced by 48% in Q2 2021 relative to Q1 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF) ("PowerBand" "PBX"or the "Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is announcing that it has filed its Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2021. These documents may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. All numbers are in Canadian dollars, except otherwise noted.

The financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 and the previous quarter ended March 31, 2021 have demonstrated a significant increase in revenues as depicted in the table below. This is primarily due to industry acceptance of the DRIVRZ lease origination software that is consistently generating robust sequential growth in origination counts. As the business commenced its scaling phase, the adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter of 2021 was reduced by 48% relative to the first quarter of 2021. The trend of improving EBITDA is expected to continue in subsequent quarters.

The Company has reported year-to-date 2021 revenues of $7.6M an increase of 151% when compared to full twelve months 2020 revenues of $3.0M. The adjusted EBITDA loss for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 continues to narrow as revenue accelerated faster than expenses in absolute values.

Cash on hand at June 30, 2021 was $2,336,032 compared to $1,403,213 as at December 31, 2020. The net current assets position remained relatively consistent from ($5,925,718) at December 31, 2020 to ($6,356,258) at June 30, 2021.

After the period ended June 30, 2021, the Company raised capital from a brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,775,901. The Company will use the proceeds to improve the working capital and to accelerate the development of Drivrz Financial loan-lease platform, a multi-lender platform built with the latest, cloud-scalable technologies and the other two business segments, DrivrzXchange and DrivrzLane.