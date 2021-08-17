checkAd

PowerBand Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 14:10  |  37   |   |   

Revenues of $4.7M in Q2 2021, an increase of 63% from Q1 2021 revenues of $2.9MAdjusted EBITDA loss reduced by 48% in Q2 2021 relative to Q1 2021TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF) …

  • Revenues of $4.7M in Q2 2021, an increase of 63% from Q1 2021 revenues of $2.9M
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced by 48% in Q2 2021 relative to Q1 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF) ("PowerBand" "PBX"or the "Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is announcing that it has filed its Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2021. These documents may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. All numbers are in Canadian dollars, except otherwise noted.

The financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 and the previous quarter ended March 31, 2021 have demonstrated a significant increase in revenues as depicted in the table below. This is primarily due to industry acceptance of the DRIVRZ lease origination software that is consistently generating robust sequential growth in origination counts. As the business commenced its scaling phase, the adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter of 2021 was reduced by 48% relative to the first quarter of 2021. The trend of improving EBITDA is expected to continue in subsequent quarters.

Foto: Accesswire

The Company has reported year-to-date 2021 revenues of $7.6M an increase of 151% when compared to full twelve months 2020 revenues of $3.0M. The adjusted EBITDA loss for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 continues to narrow as revenue accelerated faster than expenses in absolute values.

Foto: Accesswire

Cash on hand at June 30, 2021 was $2,336,032 compared to $1,403,213 as at December 31, 2020. The net current assets position remained relatively consistent from ($5,925,718) at December 31, 2020 to ($6,356,258) at June 30, 2021.

After the period ended June 30, 2021, the Company raised capital from a brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,775,901. The Company will use the proceeds to improve the working capital and to accelerate the development of Drivrz Financial loan-lease platform, a multi-lender platform built with the latest, cloud-scalable technologies and the other two business segments, DrivrzXchange and DrivrzLane.

Seite 1 von 2


PowerBand Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PowerBand Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Revenues of $4.7M in Q2 2021, an increase of 63% from Q1 2021 revenues of $2.9MAdjusted EBITDA loss reduced by 48% in Q2 2021 relative to Q1 2021TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Optec International and Its Subsidiary, Weshield, See Over 100% Increase in PPE Orders Over ...
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Wuhan General Group Launches M2Bio Labs in Hout Bay, South Africa
Ainos Elects Ms. Hui-Lan (Celia) Wu as CFO, Lawrence K. Lin as Executive Vice President of ...
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q2 2021, Continues to Increase Revenue and Net Profit
Kidoz Inc. Announces 196% Revenue Growth in Q2 2021 Results
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21PowerBand Reporting Consistent Growth in July 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21PowerBand Increases Dealer Count by 14% for DRIVRZ Financial
Accesswire | Analysen