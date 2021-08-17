Cyclo Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“Our second quarter was marked by solid execution across multiple fronts. On the heels on positive topline results from our Phase 1/2 study in NPC and the recently announced positive long-term safety and efficacy from our Phase 1 open-label extension study, we have continued to build on that momentum and initiated our pivotal Phase 3 study in NPC as well as commenced commercial-scale manufacturing for Trappsol Cyclo. Additionally, with the positive feedback from the FDA supporting our strategy moving forward with our Alzheimer’s Disease program, we continue to advance towards multiple catalytic milestones ahead. I am incredibly pleased with our team and our progress and believe we are poised for an exciting remainder of the year and beyond,” commented N. Scott Fine, CEO of Cyclo Therapeutics.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, and provided a business update.

Recent Highlights

Announced new positive safety and efficacy data from ongoing Phase 1 open-label extension study of Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of NPC;

Commenced the commercial-scale production of batches of Trappsol Cyclo which will be used to support ongoing TransportNPC study in NPC1, the upcoming Phase 2 study in Alzheimer’s Disease, and the Company’s active compassionate use program;

Commenced site activation and patient enrollment for the TransportNPC study evaluating Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of NPC1;

Appointed Lori McKenna Gorski as Global Head of Patient Advocacy. Ms. Gorski is a leading biotechnology executive with more than 20 years of experience specializing in patient advocacy for rare disease communities, including lysosomal disorders; and

Received feedback from the FDA supporting the Company’s development strategy to submit an IND application for a Phase 2 study of Trappsol Cyclo in the treatment of early Alzheimer’s Disease, following a positive Type B interaction.

Trappsol Cyclo Clinical Program Update

Trappsol Cyclo is a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, used intravenously (IV) and currently in development for the treatment of NPC, a rare genetic disorder causing cholesterol accumulation in lysosomes of cells, organ dysfunction and premature death.

Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 Development Program

In June 2021, the Company commenced the TransportNPC study evaluating Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of NPC1, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disorder. Initial sites are in the U.S.

The pivotal Phase 3 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, multicenter study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of 2,000 mg/kg doses of Trappsol Cyclo administered intravenously and standard of care (SOC), compared to placebo administered intravenously and SOC alone, in patients with NPC1. The Phase 3 study intends to enroll at least 93 pediatric (age 3 years and older) and adult patients with NPC1 in at least 23 study centers in 9 countries. Eligible patients will be randomized 2:1 to receive either Trappsol Cyclo or a placebo. Randomization will not be constrained based on patient age, nor will patient enrollment be gated by patient age. The study duration is 96 weeks and includes an interim analysis at 48 weeks.

The Company recently received a positive opinion from the Paediatric Committee (PDCO) of the EMA and agreement on its Paediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for Trappsol Cyclo. The PIP opinion from PDCO endorsed the clinical program to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Trappsol Cyclo in patients from 3 to less than 18 years of age with NPC in the randomized study, and in addition, to include a single-arm open-label sub-study of patients from birth to less than 3 years of age with NPC Type C1 irrespective of symptoms to evaluate safety and to obtain descriptive data on global disease severity and the response to Trappsol Cyclo. The sub-study in patients from birth to less than 3 years of age will only be conducted in the EU and countries following EMA guidelines.

Additionally, Cyclo Therapeutics recently presented new long-term safety and efficacy data from its ongoing Phase 1 open-label extension study evaluating Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of NPC. The data seen to-date provide additional support for the capacity of Trappsol Cyclo to stabilize disease progression with home-based intravenous infusions as well as for a favorable safety profile of more than two years in NPC.

For more information about the Company’s TransportNPC pivotal Phase 3 study, visit www.ClinicalTrials.gov and reference identifier NCT04860960.

Cyclo Therapeutics received Orphan Drug Designation for Trappsol Cyclo to treat NPC1 in both the U.S. and EU and Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations in the U.S. The Rare Pediatric Disease Designation is one of the chief requirements for sponsors to receive a Priority Review Voucher in the U.S. upon marketing authorization.

Alzheimer’s Disease Asset

Cyclo Therapeutics is also planning to evaluate Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease, targeting the reduction of amyloid beta and tau. As part of a Type B interaction with the FDA, Cyclo Therapeutics received positive feedback supporting the Company’s development strategy to submit an IND application for a Phase 2 study of intravenous Trappsol Cyclo in the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease. The Company is on track to file its IND for a Phase 2 study of Alzheimer’s disease before year-end 2021.

Expected Upcoming Milestones

Target filing IND in H2 2021 for potential Phase 2 study evaluating Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Summary of Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $3.6 million. Research and development expenses increased 54% to $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in research and development expense is due to increased activity in the Company’s international clinical program and U.S. clinical trials. The Company expects research and development costs to further increase in 2021 as we continue to seek regulatory approval for the use of Trappsol Cyclo in the treatment of NPC and Alzheimer’s disease.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $11.4 million of cash.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of four formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning an early phase clinical trial using Trappsol Cyclo intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol Cyclo are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

-- Financial Tables Follow--

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,463,098 $ 12,846,113 Accounts receivable 182,431 71,017 Inventory, net 268,930 237,909 Current portion of mortgage note receivable 42,053 40,772 Prepaid insurance and services 172,191 126,474 Prepaid clinical expenses 1,991,866 727,952 Total current assets 14,120,569 14,050,237 FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT, NET 67,997 53,910 RIGHT-TO-USE LEASE ASSET, NET 26,453 34,011 MORTGAGE NOTE RECEIVABLE, LESS CURRENT PORTION 28,356 49,806 TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,243,375 $ 14,187,964 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of lease liability $ 18,014 $ 17,483 Current portion of note payable 86,884 114,029 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,930,267 3,541,041 Total current liabilities 3,035,165 3,672,553 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY Long-term lease liability, less current portion 10,392 18,434 Long-term note payable, less current portion 71,640 44,495 Total long-term liabilities 82,032 62,929 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 20,000,000 shares

authorized, 6,437,881 and 4,770,761 shares issued and outstanding, at June 30,

2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 644 477 Preferred stock, par value $.0001 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized - - Additional paid-in capital 52,821,383 44,513,841 Accumulated deficit (41,695,849 ) (34,061,836 ) Total stockholders' equity 11,126,178 10,452,482 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 14,243,375 $ 14,187,964

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES Product sales $ 238,590 $ 209,594 $ 596,723 $ 535,328 EXPENSES Personnel 542,192 433,628 1,101,516 903,333 Cost of products sold (exclusive of

direct and indirect overhead and handling costs) 30,158 12,947 64,754 39,380 Research and development 2,643,544 1,713,435 5,901,659 3,773,041 Repairs and maintenance 1,647 1,311 3,313 3,113 Professional fees 373,618 143,427 596,489 362,963 Office and other 241,739 79,823 555,513 258,185 Board of Director fees and costs - 21,367 - 28,716 Depreciation 4,863 3,118 8,413 6,236 Freight and shipping 1,281 1,169 2,794 3,032 Bad debt expense - 1,272 - 1,272 Total operating expenses 3,839,042 2,411,497 8,234,451 5,379,271 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (3,600,452 ) (2,201,903 ) (7,637,728 ) (4,843,943 ) OTHER INCOME Investment and other income 3,054 9,511 3,715 17,559 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (3,597,398 ) (2,192,392 ) (7,634,013 ) (4,826,384 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES - - - - NET LOSS $ (3,597,398 ) $ (2,192,392 ) $ (7,634,013 ) $ (4,826,384 ) BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER

COMMON SHARE $ (.56 ) $ (1.61 ) $ (1.31 ) $ (3.74 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING 6,368,025 1,366,761 5,842,100 1,291,205

