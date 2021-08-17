Empire Petroleum to Present at EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021

Tommy Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Morrisett, President, will be presenting a corporate overview on Tuesday, August 17 th at 3:10pm MDT / 5:10pm EDT. Investors can listen to the live webcast and download the investor slides by registering at the following URL: https://www.theoilandgasconference.com/webcast/ .

Empire Petroleum Corporation (“Empire”) (OTCQB: EMPR), an oil and gas company with current producing assets in Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Montana and New Mexico, today announced that it will be presenting at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference 2021.

A replay of the presentation and the accompanying investor slides will be available at https://www.theoilandgasconference.com/ or through the Empire Petroleum website at www.empirepetroleumcorp.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/ for six months following the presentation.

For the past 26 years, EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference regularly hosts presenting companies with operations spanning more than 40 countries and six continents. For more information about EnerCom’s The Oil and Gas Conference, please go to: https://www.theoilandgasconference.com/companies-2021/

About Empire Petroleum Corporation

Empire Petroleum Corporation is a Tulsa-based oil and gas company with current producing assets in Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Montana and New Mexico. Management is focused on targeted acquisitions of proved developed assets with synergies with its existing portfolio of wells. Empire looks for assets where its operational team can deploy rigorous field/well management techniques to reduce unit operating costs and improve margins while optimizing production. For more information, please visit: www.EmpirePetroleumCorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Empire expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking statements. For a list of certain material risks relating to Empire, see Empire’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

