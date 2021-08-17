New Research From Absolute Software Reveals Increases in Device Mobility, Complexity, and Vulnerability With Widespread Adoption of Digital Learning

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) (TSX:ABST), a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced new research revealing the significant management and security challenges faced by K-12 education IT teams with the rise in digital learning and widespread adoption of 1:1 device programs. The third annual Absolute Endpoint Risk Report: Education Edition, titled “Three key trends impacting K-12 IT and security,” underscores how increased device mobility and complexity are leaving schools increasingly vulnerable to security risks and potential attacks.

As devices quickly became the primary mode of learning and connection for students and staff, school districts raced to expand their fleets; Absolute’s data shows that the total number of devices deployed across K-12 environments increased 74 percent from 2019 to 2020. At the same time, the disruption caused by digital learning – and the flurry of new technologies needed to support it – opened up new potential attack vectors for cybercriminals. Schools are now the top target for ransomware attackers, according to the FBI, with 57 percent of all reported ransomware attacks in August and September 2020 targeting K-12 institutions.

The new ‘learn-from-anywhere’ dynamic underscores the critical need for complete visibility and control over all student and staff devices, especially when off the school network. Embedded in the firmware of over half a billion Windows devices, and extendable to Chrome OS and iOS, Absolute enables education IT teams with a permanent connection to all devices and delivers continuous visibility, control, and intelligence across devices, data, and applications.

“As devices quickly became the classroom over the past year and a half, education IT teams were tasked with redefining learning for the modern era – in addition to successfully navigating the device management and security challenges they were already facing,” said Christy Wyatt, President and CEO of Absolute Software. “In this new digital reality, the endpoint is now the edge and the primary attack surface for cybercriminals is actually in the hands of students and staff. The ability to see, manage, and protect every endpoint device – as well as the data and applications on those devices – is absolutely critical in ensuring students and staff remain safe, connected, and productive no matter where physical learning is actually taking place.”