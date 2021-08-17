checkAd

John Hancock Drives More New Business Through ON24 Digital Experiences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
John Hancock, a leading international financial services company, used ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) digital experiences to drive new business and expand reach to a greater number of financial advisors. John Hancock engaged more than 1,500 partners on the ON24 platform to help them increase new business by 266%, with advisors achieving five times as many sales compared to those that didn’t attend a virtual event.

“ON24 allows us to reach and engage our partners in new and compelling ways that are having a positive impact on John Hancock and our partners’ businesses,” said Krystina Enquist, director of meetings and events at John Hancock. “Our digital experiences are driving increased sales and securing more new clients and policyholders for our many financial advisors.”

John Hancock previously hosted face-to-face meetings with business partners to share industry updates, offer continuing education, or provide guidance on numerous topics such as market projections, election outcome ramifications, and retirement planning. With the global pandemic, the company used ON24 digital experiences to grow their sales 25% and help keep partner relationships going and continue growing their business.

ON24 Webcast Elite allowed John Hancock to eliminate the geographical limitations of their physical events and give partners a convenient way to watch on-demand webinars. By focusing on high-quality, immersive experiences and engagement opportunities like video presentations, Q&As, and additional downloadable content, prospective new partners were 20% more likely to accept a meeting request with a John Hancock representative after an event.

“In an industry that has relied heavily on in-person meetings, digital engagement is reshaping the way financial service companies do business,” said Steve Daheb, CMO at ON24. “With ON24, John Hancock is delivering unique and compelling digital experiences that are connecting with more business partners and proving to be a valuable strategy for building brand awareness and driving revenue.”

The ON24 Digital Experience Platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems. Learn more at ON24.com/Platform/.

