PureTech Founded Entity Akili Enters Strategic Licensing Agreement with TALi, Extending Akili Portfolio and Industry Leadership in Prescription Digital Therapeutics for Cognitive Impairments

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company today announced that its Founded Entity, Akili Interactive (“Akili”), maker of EndeavorRx, the first and only prescription video game treatment, and Australian digital health company TALi (ASX:TD1), (“TALi”), completed an agreement for Akili to license TALi’s technology designed to address early childhood attention impairments.

The license is intended to build on the companies’ collective clinical development experience and Akili’s success in bringing EndeavorRx through the U.S. regulatory process and to market. The companies plan to work together to execute clinical trials of the TALi technology in pediatric ADHD in the United States and pursue U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regulatory clearance. Under the terms of the agreement, Akili will lead potential U.S. commercialization and roll-out.

Through this agreement, Akili expects to expand its leadership in prescription digital therapeutics (“PDTs”) for cognitive impairments and chart a path for a new patient demographic to benefit from innovative technologies proven to improve attention. TALi’s technology builds on Akili’s product portfolio and complements its flagship product EndeavorRx, which is FDA-cleared to improve attention function in children ages 8-12 with ADHD (full indication below).

Akili Enters Strategic Licensing Agreement with TALi, Extending Akili Portfolio and Industry Leadership in Prescription Digital Therapeutics for Cognitive Impairments

Through their shared focus on rigorous clinical validation and high-end user experience, the companies will continue to revolutionize the treatment of children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Akili will license TALi’s technology for use in the U.S. in a deal estimated at $37.5M in future contingent milestone payments plus royalties

