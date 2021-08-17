Ob die Details der Meldung stimmen oder mehr russische Propaganda sind, darauf kommt es nicht an: Vier Autos und ein Hubschrauber voll Bargeld. Russia’s embassy in Kabul said on Monday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash and had to leave some money behind

Der Beitrag In Afghanistan begräbt der Westen seinen Wahn vom Demokratie-Export erschien zuerst auf Tichys Einblick.

Ein Beitrag von Fritz Goergen.