American Red Cross Taps Allied Esports to Produce Inaugural Rescue Royale Tournament and Fundraiser

“Disasters impact a tremendous amount of people around the country every day and the American Red Cross is the first name you think of when it comes to helping people in need,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “As gaming and esports have gained mainstream popularity, especially since the onset of the pandemic, people have come to learn how incredibly aware and giving the gaming community can be. We are honored and excited to work with the Red Cross on this important initiative.”

Allied Esports , a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), has been selected by the American Red Cross to produce its inaugural Rescue Royale charity esports tournament and streaming event to engage the gaming community in giving back to help people impacted by disasters of all sizes.

Gamers and streamers can now register for the month-long stream-a-thon and fundraise on Tiltify by starting their own Rescue Royale Disaster Relief charity stream on their favorite platform. Individuals can also register to compete in the Rescue Royale Fall Guys Tournament. The top 20 qualifiers will win a free weekend trip to play live in the finals at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas on October 16. Qualifiers can also participate virtually, if needed. Either with a solo campaign or alongside a squad of friends, gamers can fundraise and compete for special prizes and giveaways. Visit Redcross.org/rescue-royale and follow @RedCrossGaming to learn more and to register to compete.

“We are thrilled to launch our first Rescue Royale esports tournament, which offers a unique opportunity to provide lifechanging aid to people impacted by crises across the country,” said Nathan Groce, director, Consumer Fundraising at the American Red Cross. “Every day we see the heartbreak and devastation disasters inflict, and we need the gaming community to get into the game and come to the rescue of those in need.”

By joining as a Rescue Royale fundraiser, gamers will also have access to CrowdControl. This optional tool for their charity stream can help gamers hit their fundraising goals by encouraging their supporters to sabotage their live gameplay with their donations as they stream.

Donations made between September 9 to October 16 through the stream-a-thon, tournament and finals will support Red Cross Disaster Relief which helps people affected by disasters like wildfires, floods, and countless other crises. These gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.