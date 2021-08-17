checkAd

Cantaloupe, Inc. Acquires Micro-Market Innovator Yoke Payments

The NAMA Show 2021 -- Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced it has acquired the assets of Delicious Nutritious LLC, dba Yoke Payments (“Yoke”), a Los Angeles, Calif. award-winning micro market payments company. Yoke’s kiosk and mobile apps will be showcased during The NAMA Show 2021 in New Orleans, La. at Cantaloupe’s booth #1231.

Cantaloupe’s Seed Markets offering enables its customers to optimize their micro market business by integrating route scheduling, warehouse pre-picking, and reporting for markets, vending, office coffee services (OCS) and pantry. Through the acquisition, Yoke’s point-of-sale platform will now extend this offering to provide self-checkout while seamlessly integrating with Cantaloupe’s inventory management and payment processing platforms.

“Micro markets are the fastest growing segment of the unattended retail industry. While through Seed Markets we already provide logistics and payments services for thousands of micro markets, we knew that extending our fully integrated solution to point-of-sale was important to our customers,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. “Having worked with Yoke for the last four years, this acquisition was a natural progression of our relationship, as the technology is best-in-class and already integrated with Seed Markets. Now we will be able to expand our micro market offerings to any location as we continue to invest in the space, unlocking new revenue and optimization opportunities and enabling them to further scale their business into this important and growing retail segment.”

Yoke’s technology currently integrates seamlessly with more than 40 major platforms, enabling faster onboarding through a plug and play setup that simplifies operations and reduces costs, creating a profitable and scalable micro-market solution for small to medium business; as well as enterprise customers looking to maximize existing locations. In addition, its mobile capabilities facilitate a direct line of communication between merchants and consumers. This enables promotions, coupons, and loyalty and rewards programs, all helping increase customer engagement and retention.

