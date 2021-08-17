Invitation to Q2 2021 Presentation 24 August

BW Offshore will release its Half-Year 2021 results on Tuesday 24 August at 07:30 CEST.

A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Conference call information:

To dial in to the conference call where the quarterly results and Q&A will be hosted, please dial in to one of the following numbers:

Norway: +47 2396 3938

UK: +44 3333 009 260

US: +1 6467 224 957

France: +33 170 750 737

Singapore: +65 6429 8349 (PIN: 81560184#)

You can also follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:

https://streams.eventcdn.net/bwo/q2-2021/register

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 14 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



