Troax Rises 17% After Earnings Beat Consensus
(PLX AI) – Troax shares rose 17% after earnings exceeded estimates. Orders, sales and EBIT were all significantly above expectationsQ2 orders EUR 69.3 million, Q2 sales EUR 67.5 million and Q2 EBIT EUR 15.4 million vs estimates EUR 55.8 million, EUR …
- (PLX AI) – Troax shares rose 17% after earnings exceeded estimates.
- Orders, sales and EBIT were all significantly above expectations
- Q2 orders EUR 69.3 million, Q2 sales EUR 67.5 million and Q2 EBIT EUR 15.4 million vs estimates EUR 55.8 million, EUR 63.5 million and EUR 12.7 million, respectively
- Consensus for the year should go up 13-18% after this report, analysts said
