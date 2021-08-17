checkAd

QOMPLX and Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Mutually Agree To End Business Combination Due to Market Conditions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 14:21  |  20   |   |   

QOMPLX, a cloud-native leader in risk analytics, and Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TWND), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their business combination agreement (“Agreement”), effective immediately.

The proposed business combination, announced in March 2021, was conditioned on the satisfaction of certain closing conditions within the timeframe contemplated by the Agreement.

“The reason for the mutual decision lies with market conditions preventing certain of the closing conditions from being satisfied,” said Philip Krim, chairman of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. “Although this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we remain optimistic in the growing cybersecurity and risk analytics industry and will continue to seek to identify opportunities that can capture value for shareholders.”

“QOMPLX remains confident in the strong underlying fundamentals of our business: the rapid growth of the cybersecurity and risk analytics market, our best-in-class product offerings, and our talented team,” said Jason Crabtree, CEO of QOMPLX. “We look forward to QOMPLX’s bright future of continued growth.”

Neither party will be required to pay the other a termination fee as a result of the mutual decision to terminate the Agreement.

In light of the mutual decision to terminate the Agreement, Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has cancelled its special meeting of stockholders to approve the business combination and related matters, which was scheduled for August 17, 2021.

About QOMPLX

QOMPLX helps organizations make intelligent business decisions and better manage risk through our advanced, proprietary risk cloud. We are the leaders at rapidly ingesting, transforming, and contextualizing large, complex, and disparate data sources through our cloud-native data factory in order to help organizations better quantify, model, and predict risk. Our specialized experts and technology solutions in cybersecurity, insurance, and finance power leading global corporations and mission critical public sector agencies. For more information, visit qomplx.com and follow us @QOMPLX on Twitter.

About Tailwind Acquisition Corp.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer internet, digital media and marketing technology sectors. The Company is led by Chairman Philip Krim, Chief Executive Officer Chris Hollod and Chief Financial Officer Matt Eby. In addition to the members of its management team and board of directors, the Company has assembled an Advisory Board that will help position the Company as the value-add partner of choice for today’s leading entrepreneurs.

Tailwind Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QOMPLX and Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Mutually Agree To End Business Combination Due to Market Conditions QOMPLX, a cloud-native leader in risk analytics, and Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TWND), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their business combination agreement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten