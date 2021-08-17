checkAd

Laurentian Bank Financial Group declares dividend on its preferred shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:23  |  19   |   |   

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the “Bank”) announces that its Board of Directors today declares a dividend of $0.2576875 on the preferred shares Series 13, payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2021.

The above-mentioned dividend is designated as eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

The preferred shares are Eligible Shares under the Bank’s Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). Consequently, the holders of such shares may elect to reinvest their dividends in newly issued common shares of the Bank. Such purchases will be made at the applicable Investment Price under the Plan, less a discount of 2%, and no brokerage commissions or service charges of any kind will apply.

In addition, holders of such shares are entitled to make monthly optional cash payments to purchase additional common shares in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

For more information, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada at 1-800-564-6253. Beneficial or non-registered owners of common and preferred shares must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to participate in the Plan.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its retail, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44.6 billion in balance sheet assets and $30.9 billion in assets under administration.

Information :

Jonathan Abecassis
438 368-8078
Jonathan.abecassis@blcgf.ca




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Laurentian Bank Financial Group declares dividend on its preferred shares MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the “Bank”) announces that its Board of Directors today declares a dividend of $0.2576875 on the preferred shares Series 13, payable on September 15, 2021, to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board