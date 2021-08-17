New Facebook Integration with Calix Marketing Cloud Simplifies Social Campaigns to Drive Even Higher ROI for Broadband Providers of Any Size

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today launched the seamless integration of Calix Marketing Cloud with Facebook, Inc., the world’s largest and most influential social media platform. This latest enhancement to the Revenue EDGE solution will further enable broadband service providers (BSPs) of any size to quickly and easily improve their marketing return on investment (ROI) by automating marketing workflows and infusing them with the intelligence to successfully segment, target, execute, and measure omnichannel marketing campaign performance in a fully integrated fashion. As the second in a series of planned integrations with major social media and marketing technology platforms (the first was Mailchimp), the Facebook integration underscores Calix’s deep commitment to deliver turnkey solutions to BSPs that help them excite subscribers and grow the value of their marketing operations.

The integration with the Facebook platform offers additional, out-of-the box marketing functionalities that enable BSPs to accomplish the following.