New Facebook Integration with Calix Marketing Cloud Simplifies Social Campaigns to Drive Even Higher ROI for Broadband Providers of Any Size
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today launched the seamless integration of Calix Marketing Cloud with Facebook, Inc., the world’s largest and most influential social media platform. This latest enhancement to the Revenue EDGE solution will further enable broadband service providers (BSPs) of any size to quickly and easily improve their marketing return on investment (ROI) by automating marketing workflows and infusing them with the intelligence to successfully segment, target, execute, and measure omnichannel marketing campaign performance in a fully integrated fashion. As the second in a series of planned integrations with major social media and marketing technology platforms (the first was Mailchimp), the Facebook integration underscores Calix’s deep commitment to deliver turnkey solutions to BSPs that help them excite subscribers and grow the value of their marketing operations.
The integration with the Facebook platform offers additional, out-of-the box marketing functionalities that enable BSPs to accomplish the following.
- Simplify new subscriber acquisition: By combining behavioral data from Marketing Cloud with deep and rich data from Facebook, marketers can create lookalike audience models based on subscriber-specific segments. These can help broadband providers attract, acquire, and excite new subscribers with value-added services that help drive key business results—such as average revenue per user (ARPU)—while enabling marketing teams to accomplish more within their existing marketing budgets.
- Automate marketing ROI: With automated workflows driving billing data, behavioral insights, and real-time marketing channel results and campaign performance directly into Marketing Cloud, marketers can quickly and easily calculate and assess the impact and ROI of their marketing spend on Facebook campaigns in real time. These help to uncover actionable insights that drive acquisition, cross-sell, and upsell, while also reducing churn, making it easier and more efficient to track, manage, and grow revenue. This eliminates the need to manually export audience spreadsheets and contact lists between Marketing Cloud and Facebook.
- Streamline campaign deployment: EDGE Enablement resources further simplify marketers’ go-to-market programs with ready-to-use and easily customizable Facebook campaign assets and collateral available in the Electronic Content Builder library and Market Activation Video Editor. Calix Premier Customer Success Service offerings, including updates to the Education Services curriculum for Revenue EDGE, help ensure that marketers are maximizing subscriber engagement and realizing value quickly with Facebook.
By tapping these collective capabilities, BSPs of all sizes and types can create a scalable, world-class marketing organization. With cost of acquisition at a fraction of what traditional marketing tactics cost, marketers can deploy impactful campaigns thanks to enriched, third-party audience data from Facebook, and then schedule and deploy automated, contextual campaigns across multiple channels. That means, for example, subscribers exceeding their usage limits can receive a triggered Mobile Notification upgrade offer from Marketing Cloud into the CommandIQ app while receiving an email via Mailchimp and viewing a targeted Facebook advertisement on their feed.
