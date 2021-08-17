Accenture Named a Leader in Smart Manufacturing Services by the IDC Marketscape

According to the IDC MarketScape, Accenture's Digital Manufacturing and Operations offering within its flagship Industry X service brand is designed to deliver a comprehensive strategy and execution process for the digital factory on a global scale. Clients praised the company's breadth and depth of expertise, the wide distribution of its skills network, and its capability for delivering complex end-to-end projects that can see and communicate the “big picture.”

The report, “ IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Smart Manufacturing Service Providers 2021 Vendor Assessment ,”* is a quantitative and qualitative assessment of characteristics and capabilities that affect a provider’s success in delivering smart manufacturing services to manufacturers in any industry. IDC defines smart manufacturing as the continuous process by which enterprises leverage cyberphysical convergence and digital skills to develop the production capabilities necessary to compete in the modern economy.

“Most companies have yet to take advantage of digital technologies to make their entire manufacturing operations intelligent,” said Tracey Countryman, global lead for Accenture Industry X, Digital Manufacturing & Operations. “Leveraging AI, cloud, digital twin, advanced analytics and IoT across core operations will enable them to overcome and capitalize on imminent and future challenges, such as shifting customer expectations, the sustainability imperative, and rapid changes in demand due to crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to help them achieve this with our comprehensive suite of services for digitizing their engineering functions, factory floors and plant operations.”

