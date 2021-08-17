checkAd

Accenture Named a Leader in Smart Manufacturing Services by the IDC Marketscape

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 14:29  |  23   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in smart manufacturing services in a new IDC MarketScape report.

The report, “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Smart Manufacturing Service Providers 2021 Vendor Assessment,”* is a quantitative and qualitative assessment of characteristics and capabilities that affect a provider’s success in delivering smart manufacturing services to manufacturers in any industry. IDC defines smart manufacturing as the continuous process by which enterprises leverage cyberphysical convergence and digital skills to develop the production capabilities necessary to compete in the modern economy.

According to the IDC MarketScape, Accenture's Digital Manufacturing and Operations offering within its flagship Industry X service brand is designed to deliver a comprehensive strategy and execution process for the digital factory on a global scale. Clients praised the company's breadth and depth of expertise, the wide distribution of its skills network, and its capability for delivering complex end-to-end projects that can see and communicate the “big picture.”

“Most companies have yet to take advantage of digital technologies to make their entire manufacturing operations intelligent,” said Tracey Countryman, global lead for Accenture Industry X, Digital Manufacturing & Operations. “Leveraging AI, cloud, digital twin, advanced analytics and IoT across core operations will enable them to overcome and capitalize on imminent and future challenges, such as shifting customer expectations, the sustainability imperative, and rapid changes in demand due to crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to help them achieve this with our comprehensive suite of services for digitizing their engineering functions, factory floors and plant operations.”

* IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Smart Manufacturing Service Providers 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # EUR147689021, June 2021)

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Industry X embeds intelligence in how clients run factories and plants, as well as design and engineer connected products and services — making manufacturing and operations more efficient, effective and safe; enabling companies to transform how they make things, and the things they make, for sustainable growth.

Disclaimer: This document makes descriptive reference to trademarks that may be owned by others. The use of such trademarks herein is not an assertion of ownership of such trademarks by Accenture and is not intended to represent or imply the existence of an association between Accenture and the lawful owners of such trademarks. No sponsorship, endorsement, or approval of this content by the owners of such trademarks is intended, expressed, or implied.

Copyright 2021 Accenture.
All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Named a Leader in Smart Manufacturing Services by the IDC Marketscape Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in smart manufacturing services in a new IDC MarketScape report. The report, “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Smart Manufacturing Service Providers 2021 Vendor Assessment,”* is a quantitative and qualitative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21Two-Thirds of Americans Have Had a Negative Health Care Experience, According to Accenture Research
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Pipeline to Accelerate Gender Parity in the Workplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Accenture Helps Fire Department of New York City Launch New Dispatch System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of IT Services Provider Trivadis AG
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Salt River Project Teams with Accenture to Transform the Employee Experience with New Cloud and Digital Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Global Cyber Intrusion Activity More than Doubled in First Half of 2021, According to Accenture’s Cyber Incident Response Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Accenture Named a Leader in ‘Salesforce Consulting Partners’ Report by Independent Research Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21National Wildlife Federation Expands Its “Garden for Wildlife” Platform with Help from Accenture
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of Exton Consulting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten