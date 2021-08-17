checkAd

NETGEAR Extends WiFi 6 Leadership With New Access Points, Ideal for Work-From-Home Applications and Small Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 14:25  |  30   |   |   

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced the availability of the WAX202 and WAX206 desktop WiFi 6 Access Points, expanding the Business Essentials line of powerful, easy-to-deploy, and affordable business networking products. With a combination of high performance and expanded coverage at the right price points for small businesses and work-from-home customers, these new wireless access points are NETGEAR’s best value WiFi for today and tomorrow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005268/en/

NETGEAR WAX202 and WAX206 desktop WiFi access points for home offices and small businesses available now. (Photo: Business Wire)

NETGEAR WAX202 and WAX206 desktop WiFi access points for home offices and small businesses available now. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the newest members of the new Business Essentials product family, the WAX202 and WAX206 provide today’s home office workers, micro businesses, and students with a cost-effective, standalone solution to typical wireless networking challenges. Problems such as spotty connectivity, congestion due to limited bandwidth, dropped connections, low speed, complex configuration, and lack of security are all solved thanks to the advanced technology built into the WAX202 and WAX206. The WAX202 and WAX206 complement the ceiling mount WAX 214 and WAX 218 access points.

“The new WAX202, WAX206 and NETGEAR’s Business Essentials family of products, make it possible for small businesses and working professionals to deploy a very reliable, high-performance, secure, and easy-to-manage standalone WiFi networks in their work and home environments at affordable price points,” said Doug Cheung, Senior Product Line Manager, Wireless at NETGEAR.

Better coverage and improved security

In any home or business, getting the best coverage from a wireless access point is key. With professionals and students working and learning from home or other locations, the performance and security demands of a WiFi network have increased exponentially. The WAX202 and WAX206 leverage the latest wireless standard, WiFi 6, to deliver more coverage than previous generations of the WiFi technology. This advancement reduces dead zones and makes for a more productive and less frustrating wireless experience.

Seite 1 von 4
Netgear Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NETGEAR Extends WiFi 6 Leadership With New Access Points, Ideal for Work-From-Home Applications and Small Businesses NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced the availability of the WAX202 and WAX206 desktop WiFi 6 Access Points, expanding the Business Essentials line of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer Prices $1.0 Billion Sustainability Bond
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Microvast Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Syniverse, The Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Mobile Platforms for Carriers and Enterprises, ...
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cloudflare, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $1.125 Billion of 0% Convertible ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the Home
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21NETGEAR Appoints David J. Henry to Board of Directors; Promotes to President & GM of Connected Home Products and Services; Gregory Rossmann to Transition off Board
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21NETGEAR Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten