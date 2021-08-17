NETGEAR Extends WiFi 6 Leadership With New Access Points, Ideal for Work-From-Home Applications and Small Businesses

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced the availability of the WAX202 and WAX206 desktop WiFi 6 Access Points, expanding the Business Essentials line of powerful, easy-to-deploy, and affordable business networking products. With a combination of high performance and expanded coverage at the right price points for small businesses and work-from-home customers, these new wireless access points are NETGEAR’s best value WiFi for today and tomorrow.

NETGEAR WAX202 and WAX206 desktop WiFi access points for home offices and small businesses available now. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the newest members of the new Business Essentials product family, the WAX202 and WAX206 provide today’s home office workers, micro businesses, and students with a cost-effective, standalone solution to typical wireless networking challenges. Problems such as spotty connectivity, congestion due to limited bandwidth, dropped connections, low speed, complex configuration, and lack of security are all solved thanks to the advanced technology built into the WAX202 and WAX206. The WAX202 and WAX206 complement the ceiling mount WAX 214 and WAX 218 access points.

“The new WAX202, WAX206 and NETGEAR’s Business Essentials family of products, make it possible for small businesses and working professionals to deploy a very reliable, high-performance, secure, and easy-to-manage standalone WiFi networks in their work and home environments at affordable price points,” said Doug Cheung, Senior Product Line Manager, Wireless at NETGEAR.

Better coverage and improved security

In any home or business, getting the best coverage from a wireless access point is key. With professionals and students working and learning from home or other locations, the performance and security demands of a WiFi network have increased exponentially. The WAX202 and WAX206 leverage the latest wireless standard, WiFi 6, to deliver more coverage than previous generations of the WiFi technology. This advancement reduces dead zones and makes for a more productive and less frustrating wireless experience.