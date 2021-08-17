checkAd

Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.08.2021, 14:26  |  32   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (SNFC) (NASDAQ symbol "SNFCA") announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

We would also note that our 2nd quarter Form 10Q, although timely prepared and provided to our XBRL service provider, was filed one day late as a result of unanticipated technical difficulties experienced by the third-party provider. SNFC contracts with a third-party who has the responsibility to convert its SEC documents into a format that is acceptable to the SEC.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, SNFC’s after-tax earnings from operations decreased 45.2% from $20,557,000 in 2020 to $11,258,000 in 2021. However, SNFC’s after tax earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased 6.4% to $23,386,000 from $21,982,000 in 2020.

Scott M. Quist, President of the Company, said, “I think we have to be pleased with the operational performance of our company. Q2 2021 represents the Company’s second best second quarter performance and Q1 and Q2 2021 represent our best first half performance. Many thanks to the hard work of our teams.

“There were considerable undercurrents within our business segments. In Q2 2020 there were very consequential market disruptions that our Mortgage segment was able to take financial advantage of. But, during Q2 2021 we saw a more rational mortgage market and, overall, experienced some margin contraction as the refinance market shrank. Operational expenses have expectedly been increasing this year as we have been adding staff to accommodate increased loan volumes. In many cases those staff additions were overdue, as we had been working our staffs at higher than sustainable levels. Thanks to our team for that effort! The results we have seen are as we expected and, in my view, represent a continuing high level of performance.

“In our Insurance segment, COVID-related claims seem to have peaked in the January-February period and appear to have decreased, but not disappeared, during March through June period. Our expenses have remained stable, which is very good given the very low unemployment environment in most of our markets and the work-from-home circumstances caused by the pandemic. Our investment income has been moderately increasing, due to an increase in alternative investments such as commercial and construction loans, despite the low interest rate environment. Obtaining necessary yields within acceptable risk tolerances is becoming increasingly more difficult in this low interest rate environment. We do not anticipate those economic circumstances changing in the near term.

“Our Memorial segment delivered a very exceptional first half, with operational income increasing 200% over 2020. While some of that improvement related to increased mortality due to COVID, much of the improvement was driven by an increase in preneed cemetery sales. Our dedicated staffs provided, and continue to provide, excellent customer service in difficult working environments, which we believe has led to our increased market share.

SNFC has three business segments. The following table shows the revenues and earnings before taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 2020, for each of the three business segments:

  Revenues   Earnings before Taxes
  2021   2020       2021   2020    
Life Insurance $ 40,657,000   $ 37,789,000   7.6 %   $ 4,694,000   $ 3,670,000   27.9 %
                       
Cemeteries/Mortuaries $ 6,808,000   $ 5,306,000   28.3 %   $ 2,269,000   $ 1,549,000   46.5 %
                       
Mortgages $ 69,285,000   $ 75,567,000   (8.3 %)   $ 7,714,000   $ 21,975,000   (64.9 %)
                       
Total $ 116,750,000   $ 118,662,000   (1.6 %)   $ 14,677,000   $ 27,194,000   (46.0 %)
                       

For the six months ended June 30, 2021:

  Revenues   Earnings before Taxes
  2021   2020       2021   2020    
Life Insurance $ 79,601,000   $ 70,994,000   12.1 %   $ 7,389,000   $ 601,000   1,129.5 %
                       
Cemeteries/Mortuaries $ 13,807,000   $ 9,320,000   48.1 %   $ 4,970,000   $ 1,653,000   200.7 %
                       
Mortgages $ 146,001,000   $ 117,956,000   23.8 %   $ 18,673,000   $ 26,414,000   (29.3 %)
                       
Total $ 239,409,000   $ 198,270,000   20.7 %   $ 31,032,000   $ 28,668,000   8.2 %
                       

Net earnings per common share was $1.12 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net earnings of $1.10 per share for the prior year, as adjusted for the effect of annual stock dividends. Book value per common share was $14.25 as of June 30, 2021, compared to $13.87 as of December 31, 2020.

The Company has two classes of common stock outstanding, Class A and Class C. There were 20,053,642 Class A equivalent shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021.

If there are any questions, please contact Mr. Garrett S. Sill, Mr. Brian Nelsen or Mr. Scott Quist at:

Security National Financial Corporation
P.O. Box 57250
Salt Lake City, Utah 84157
Phone (801) 264-1060
Fax (801) 265-9882





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Security National Financial Corporation (SNFC) (NASDAQ symbol "SNFCA") announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. We would also note that our 2nd quarter Form 10Q, although …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
PyroGenesis Announces Q2 2021 Results Revenues $8.3MM; Gross Margin 59.6%; Current Backlog $32.1MM
Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer
Flex LNG - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Euro Manganese files Q3 financial statements and MD&A and provides financial and operational ...
Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park
Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board