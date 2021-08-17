Jaguar Health Subsidiary Announces Completion of Additional Preclinical Study of Lechlemer (NP-300), the Company's Human Drug Product Candidate for Diarrhea Relief from Cholera and Other Acute Infectious Diarrhea

In support of planned Investigational New Drug application for lechlemer, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary, received comprehensive animal toxicity preclinical services supported by the National Institute of Allergy and …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Napo"), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company"), announced today the completion of an additional preclinical toxicology study intended to support continued development of NP-300 (lechlemer) for the symptomatic relief of diarrhea from cholera and other infectious diarrheal conditions. The study findings support the Investigational New Drug (IND) application Napo plans to file for lechlemer for this indication in the first half of 2022.

This preclinical toxicology study was a 28-day repeated oral dose study in dogs, which augments the 28-day toxicology study in rats. Napo received preclinical services supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID") to support development of lechlemer. NIAID is part of the National Institutes of Health. Under NIAID's suite of preclinical services, NIAID-funded contractors conducted both 28-day toxicology studies as well as the two initial 7-day toxicology studies.

"The 28-day general toxicology study in dogs is one of the studies required to file an IND application for NP-300, also known as lechlemer. The support of NIAID in performing these toxicology studies has been instrumental in advancing the lechlemer program, and we look forward to the day when lechlemer will be available to provide symptomatic relief and treatment of dehydrating diarrhea from acute infections such as that with cholera," said Michael K. Guy, DVM, PhD, Vice President of Preclinical and Nonclinical Studies at Napo Pharmaceuticals, Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary.

Additional studies that are required to file the lechlemer IND are ongoing.

"We are grateful for NIAID's support to conduct these key preclinical animal toxicity studies of lechlemer," Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO, stated. "We believe lechlemer, which has a similar mechanism of action to crofelemer and is significantly less costly to produce, may prove beneficial initially for treating neglected diseases and conditions such as diarrhea from acute enteric infections - and may eventually prove beneficial for patients with other types of gastrointestinal disorders."