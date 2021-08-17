Tego Cyber Appoints Leading Cybersecurity Executive, Chris White, As Chief Information Security Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announces it has appointed renowned cybersecurity industry expert and senior …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announces it has appointed renowned cybersecurity industry expert and senior industry executive, Mr. Chris White, as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Tego Cyber. In this new role, Mr. White will be responsible for overseeing cyber security operations, cyber intelligence, data loss and fraud prevention, assisting with development of application, overseeing beta testing, developing additional security architecture, overseeing program rollout, governance and documentation.

Chris White brings decades of experience in cybersecurity and has served as an advisor to the Board of Directors since April 2021. Over his career, Chris has created, delivered, trained, and operated cyber services inside of the U.S. DoD, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Healthcare, Media/Entertainment and Hospitality verticals. Most recently, he was the Deputy CISO / Director of Global Security Operations for Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). His career began in 1989 with the United States Air Force SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) forces, serving for 10 years. Over the next 15 years, he supported the U.S. Armed Forces at defense contractor General Dynamics AIS, specializing in cybersecurity. He then worked 4 years building Ernst & Young's Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering, acting as CTO, and responsible for providing security services to 500,000 endpoints. He holds a master's degree in Systems Engineering, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Network Engineering from Regis University.

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber, commented, "Our team is very excited to welcome Chris as our new Chief Information Security Officer. He has already made tremendous contributions as an advisor to our board. He brings an impressive track record of leadership and success, having held senior security roles within leading global enterprises such as the Interpublic Group of Companies and Ernst & Young. Having served internally with these organizations, he brings unique insight and experience in terms of our target customers' needs and expectations. Moreover, Chris's longstanding experience and connections in the cybersecurity field will be invaluable as we begin preparations for our full commercial launch. We plan to aggressively target both Fortune 500 companies and other global enterprises immediately following completion of our ongoing pilot program, which is progressing extremely well."