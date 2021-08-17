checkAd

Tego Cyber Appoints Leading Cybersecurity Executive, Chris White, As Chief Information Security Officer

Autor: Accesswire
17.08.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announces it has appointed renowned cybersecurity industry expert and senior …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announces it has appointed renowned cybersecurity industry expert and senior industry executive, Mr. Chris White, as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Tego Cyber. In this new role, Mr. White will be responsible for overseeing cyber security operations, cyber intelligence, data loss and fraud prevention, assisting with development of application, overseeing beta testing, developing additional security architecture, overseeing program rollout, governance and documentation.

Chris White brings decades of experience in cybersecurity and has served as an advisor to the Board of Directors since April 2021. Over his career, Chris has created, delivered, trained, and operated cyber services inside of the U.S. DoD, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Healthcare, Media/Entertainment and Hospitality verticals. Most recently, he was the Deputy CISO / Director of Global Security Operations for Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). His career began in 1989 with the United States Air Force SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) forces, serving for 10 years. Over the next 15 years, he supported the U.S. Armed Forces at defense contractor General Dynamics AIS, specializing in cybersecurity. He then worked 4 years building Ernst & Young's Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering, acting as CTO, and responsible for providing security services to 500,000 endpoints. He holds a master's degree in Systems Engineering, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Network Engineering from Regis University.

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber, commented, "Our team is very excited to welcome Chris as our new Chief Information Security Officer. He has already made tremendous contributions as an advisor to our board. He brings an impressive track record of leadership and success, having held senior security roles within leading global enterprises such as the Interpublic Group of Companies and Ernst & Young. Having served internally with these organizations, he brings unique insight and experience in terms of our target customers' needs and expectations. Moreover, Chris's longstanding experience and connections in the cybersecurity field will be invaluable as we begin preparations for our full commercial launch. We plan to aggressively target both Fortune 500 companies and other global enterprises immediately following completion of our ongoing pilot program, which is progressing extremely well."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tego Cyber Appoints Leading Cybersecurity Executive, Chris White, As Chief Information Security Officer LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announces it has appointed renowned cybersecurity industry expert and senior …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Spark Power Builds Momentum Throughout Quarter; Optimistic About Second Half Performance
Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover
CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited
Ainos Elects Ms. Hui-Lan (Celia) Wu as CFO, Lawrence K. Lin as Executive Vice President of ...
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q2 2021, Continues to Increase Revenue and Net Profit
Kidoz Inc. Announces 196% Revenue Growth in Q2 2021 Results
Recruiter.com Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
American Resources Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Management Update
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
heliosDX Announces Director of Sales and Marketing
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units